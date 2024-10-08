UAE launches major public donation drive in support of Lebanon

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/21/live-israel-gaza-war-ceasefire/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> The UAE has launched a nationwide donation drive to deliver essential support to those caught up in the deadly <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/07/israeli-air-strikes-hit-refugee-camps-as-gaza-marks-one-year-of-war/" target="_blank">conflict</a> in Lebanon. The International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Affairs Council on Monday announced details on how the UAE public can offer assistance as Lebanon grapples with a worsening humanitarian crisis amid continued aerial bombardment from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/07/ehud-olmert-calls-for-diplomacy-to-end-israels-war-on-lebanon/" target="_blank">Israel</a>. More than 2,000 people have been killed since October 8 last year in Lebanon, with more than half of those killed in the past two weeks due to escalating violence in the region. The Emirates also announced two aid collection and packing events to be held in Abu Dhabi and Dubai this weekend as part of the country's UAE Stands with Lebanon campaign. People can give money to the campaign through banks associated with Emirates Red Crescent, the charitable arm of the government, or on the ERC's website or app. The aid packing and collection events will be held over the weekend. 1. Saturday, October 12, 9am to 1pm: Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai 2. Sunday, October 13, 9am to 1pm: Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, Abu Dhabi Ports (Terminal 1). Large numbers of volunteers of all nationalities and from all sections of society are expected to turn out to support the event. The initiative is being organised with the Emirates Foundation’s Volunteers Platform and other volunteer groups in various emirates. Thousands of people provided support at similar aid collection events held in support of Gaza last year. The UAE has sought to deliver critical support to Lebanon amid an Israeli invasion and persistent air strikes. On Monday, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/06/uae-launches-philanthropic-campaign-in-solidarity-with-people-of-lebanon/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> directed $30 million in aid to support displaced Lebanese citizens in Syria. More than 200,000 Lebanese have fled across the border amid Israeli air strikes, the UN said. The UAE sent six planes with 205 tonnes of aid to assist civilians in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/05/how-israel-deceived-western-mediators-on-lebanon-ceasefire/" target="_blank">Lebanon</a> and launched a nationwide charitable campaign in support of the country, it was announced on Sunday. The support for displaced Lebanese citizens in Syria is part of the UAE's “continued efforts to help the Lebanese people overcome current challenges”, state news agency Wam reported. The UAE Stands with Lebanon drive will provide a humanitarian relief package worth $100 million to the country. The philanthropic campaign is aimed at involving the community, including businesses, to support the people of Lebanon, Wam reported.