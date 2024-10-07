Ehud Olmert, left, speaks to Benjamin Netanyahu in the Israeli parliament
Ehud Olmert calls for diplomacy to end Israel's war on Lebanon

Former prime minister tells The National that Benjamin Netanyahu is set on war with Iran in effort to restore his reputation

Thomas Harding
Tel Aviv

October 07, 2024