Beirut's southern suburbs under attack by Israel. Reuters
UN chief says Gaza war threatens to drag region into 'abyss' following Israeli strike on Lebanon

Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu tells UNGA his country will continue 'degrading Hezbollah until all our objectives are met'

Adla Massoud
United Nations

September 27, 2024