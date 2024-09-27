'We are winning,' defiant Netanyahu tells UNGA

Latest updates: Follow our full coverage on the UN General Assembly

A defiant Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the UN General Assembly in New York on Friday, saying “we are winning”, as Israel continues its war against Hamas in Gaza and as it carries out strikes in Lebanon.

Dozens of delegates walked out of the General Assembly hall in advance of Mr Netanyahu's speech. His presence in New York has been met with several protests throughout the city.

In perhaps the most anticipated speech of the General Assembly, Mr Netanyahu sought to portray Israel as force for good, and called out leaders who had spoken against Israel's aggression in Gaza and more recently in Lebanon, where it has engaged in a series of strikes against Hezbollah in recent days.

“In this battle between good and evil, there must be no equivocation – when you stand with Israel, you stand for your own values and your own interests,” he said.

He also directly addressed Iran, which supports Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“I have a message for the tyrants of Tehran: if you strike us, we will strike you,” he said. “There is no place in Iran that the long arm of Israel cannot reach. And that's true of the entire Middle East.”

The Israeli leader, who often uses props when speaking to the public, brought posters with him to the General Assembly Hall as well as several family members of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

At one point in his speech, Mr Netanyahu asked the hostage family members to stand and vowed to bring their loved ones back.

“We will return your loved ones home,” he said. “We will not spare that effort until this holy mission is accomplished.”

He also addressed Lebanon in his speech, saying Israel would continue to “degrade” the threat of Hezbollah in the country “until all our objectives are made”.

“As long as Hezbollah chooses the path of war, Israel has no choice and Israel has every right to remove this threat and return our citizens to their home safely – and that's exactly what we're doing,” he said, referencing the thousands of Israelis who have fled to the south amid cross-border attacks between Israel and Hezbollah.

He made no mention of a possible ceasefire with Hezbollah. Israel on Thursday rejected a proposal put forward by the US, France and several other countries calling for 21-day cessation of hostilities.

But in a post on X ahead of his speech, he said Israeli officials have met to discuss US proposals for a ceasefire and will continue talks in the coming day.

About 630 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon this week, with Monday the deadliest day for the country since the 15-year civil war ended in 1990.

Mr Netanyahu invoked the poem Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night by Welsh poet Dylan Thomas in his effort to portray Israel’s war efforts as worthy and righteous.

“Israel will not go gently into that good night. We will never need to rage against the dying of the light, because the torch of Israel will forever shine bright,” the Israeli leader said as he concluded his 35-minute speech.

