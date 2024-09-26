Smoke in Tyre, Lebanon after an Israeli strike on Wednesday. Reuters
US and partners call for 'immediate' 21-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah

French Foreign Minister tells UN Security Council 'diplomatic solution is possible'

Adla Massoud
Jihan Abdalla

September 26, 2024