UN peacekeeper injured in south Lebanon as border violence intensifies

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

A UN peacekeeper was injured in southern Lebanon Saturday, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon Unifil spokesman Andrea Tenenti told The National, amid a continued full-blown conflict along the Lebanon-Israel border.

The Nepalese soldier was taken to a hospital in Naqoura, in south Lebanon, Mr Tenenti said.

The peacekeeper suffered injuries to the stomach and arm after two Israeli shells struck the town of Hula, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The incident took place just hours after a shell landed inside the Unifil's headquarters in Naqoura.

“Today, at approximately 3pm, a shell landed inside Unifil headquarters in Naqoura. Fortunately, it did not explode and no one was hurt, but our base was damaged”, said Mr Tenenti via X, formerly Twitter.

“This is not the first time a shell hit our headquarters and several of our other positions have also sustained damage in the past three weeks,” he said.

On October 15, a stray Israeli rocket struck the UN peacekeepers' headquarters in southern Lebanon, with no reported injuries.

“It is a stark reminder of the fragile, tense and extremely volatile environment in which peacekeepers are operating right now,” he added.

Since the war on Gaza started, in a massive escalation from a Hamas attack in Israel on October 7, Lebanon's southern border has witnessed daily clashes between the Iran-backed Hezbollah, a Hamas ally, and Israel.

Although the violence has so far been contained to a handful of border towns, the situation remains highly volatile, with concerns that any minor miscalculation could draw the entire nation into the conflict, potentially triggering a regional war.

On Sunday, Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, arrived in Qatar to meet the state's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, along with the Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani.

Qatar has positioned itself as a mediator in the Israel-Gaza conflict, as it maintains relations with the militant group while having close security ties with the United States. The Qatar-led negotiations have already led to the release of four civilian hostages held by Hamas, from the 229 captives taken when the group attacked Israel.

Many embassies, including the Kuwaiti Embassy in Beirut, have urged their citizens to leave Lebanon. Commercial flights, including those to the UK and the US, remain available.

Clashes have killed at least 58 people in Lebanon, primarily Hezbollah combatants, but also four civilians, including Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah, as reported by AFP. On the Israeli side, at least four people, including one civilian, were killed.

Nearly 29,000 people have fled the violence, across Lebanon, the International Organization for Migration said.