Hezbollah heavily bombards Israeli positions with mortars and guided missiles

Israel and Hezbollah exchanged heavy fire along the Lebanese border on Saturday afternoon, marking the latest escalation in violence following last weekend's unprecedented attack into Israel by the Gaza based Hamas militant group.

“Those who have been oppressed have been given the right to fight back,” Lebanon's powerful Shiite militia said in a statement.

Hezbollah said that it launched attacks on multiple Israeli bases in Shebaa Farms and the Kafr Shuba Hills, using mortars and guided missiles.

The Iran-backed militia also declared the destruction of an Israeli radar site.

This comes amid growing concerns that the Israel-Gaza war might spill over into Lebanon.

Israel’s military said that it launched strikes in Lebanon in response to Hezbollah's attack.

The Shebaa farms are disputed between Lebanon and Israel. The area was captured by Israel in 1967 from Syria, but Lebanon claims that both the Shebaa Farms and the adjacent Kfar Chouba hills should be recognised as part of its territory.

New infiltration attempts

Earlier in the morning, Mr Adraee said on X, formerly Twitter, that the Israeli military had stopped an attempt by a group to breach the Israeli border from Lebanon.

A Lebanese security source told The National, that the incident seems to have been an infiltration attempt.

“We heard sounds in the Houla area [in south-east Lebanon]. We don’t know if it was a plane or a drone,” the source said, without saying who the suspects might have been. Some Palestinian groups also operate in southern Lebanon.

A Hezbollah spokesman said the infiltrators were not Hezbollah fighters.

As the skirmishes continued, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Saturday that the decision to open a new front in South Lebanon rests with Hezbollah.

“It is up to the Resistance [Hezbollah] to decide whether to open a new front or respond to a crime. They set the conditions they desire,” Mr Amirabdollahian said at a press conference at the Iranian Embassy in Beirut.

“The security of Lebanon matters to everyone, including Iran. Opening a new front is possible, depending on the circumstances,” he added.

“The Lebanese government bears responsibility for every attack launched from Lebanon towards our sovereignty,” the Israeli army spokesman said on X, formerly Twitter. “Anyone who tries to cross the border into our lands will be killed.”

The Lebanese government previously said it did not want Lebanon to be dragged into the conflict, while condemning the Israeli attacks in Gaza.

German airline Lufthansa said it is suspending its flights to Beirut until October 16, AFP reported.