An explosion is seen on the Israel-Gaza border, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from the Israeli side, October 27, 2023. REUTERS TV via REUTERS

Israel-Gaza war live: Israel to expand ground offensive after heavy bombing of Gaza

Internet blackout across Gaza Strip as Israeli spokesperson tells civilians to move south

  • Israel says it is expanding ground operations in Gaza
  • Israeli military tells Gaza City civilians to move south
  • Massive bombardment and internet blackout reported in Gaza
  • UN General Assembly votes on Gaza resolution
  • Sixth aid convoy enters Gaza from Rafah
  • UN says 53 of its staff killed in Gaza since October 7
  • About 1,000 bodies are buried under rubble in Gaza, WHO says
An explosion is seen on the Israel-Gaza border, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel Hamas, as seen from the Israeli side. Reuters
Balls of fire rising above Gaza City during an Israeli strike on Friday as battles between Israel and Hamas continue. AFP
The latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures

Smoke and flames rise from buildings after an Israeli strike on Gaza City. AFP

Updated: October 28, 2023, 4:56 AM