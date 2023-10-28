Israel-Gaza war live: Israel to expand ground offensive after heavy bombing of Gaza

<p><figure><img src="https://cdn.getarena.im/cm/653c04a4c70c2907753c7c94.jpeg"><figcaption>Balls of fire rising above Gaza City during an Israeli strike on Friday as battles between Israel and Hamas continue. AFP</figcaption></figure></p><p><em>Marwa Hassan </em>reports: </p><p>Israeli air and ground forces amplified their military activities against Hamas in Gaza on Friday as international calls for a humanitarian truce grew.</p><p>A spokesman for Israel's military confirmed that the intensity of attacks on targets such as tunnels and infrastructure in Gaza had increased, as the possibility of a full-scale ground invasion looms.</p><p>Communication lines within Gaza have been severely affected, with telecoms firms and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society reporting disruptions in internet and mobile phone services, making it difficult to co-ordinate rescue and humanitarian efforts.</p><p>Continuous bombardment by Israel has led to an unprecedented breakdown in communications, hampering both medical and rescue operations on the ground.</p><p>International aid groups have voiced concerns over the growing humanitarian crisis due to the aerial bombardment and the potential ground invasion.</p><p>Meanwhile, the armed wing of Hamas said late on Friday that its fighters were battling Israeli forces inside Gaza.</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/palestine-israel/2023/10/27/israeli-forces-intensify-attacks-on-gaza-as-global-calls-for-humanitarian-truce-grow/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>