Live Blog
Emergency and security personnel gather at the site of strikes which hit a building adjacent to the Iranian embassy in Syria's capital Damascus, on April 1, 2024. AFP

Israel-Gaza war live: Iran vows to 'retaliate' after generals killed in Damascus strike

Mohammad Reza Zahedi and Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi were among 11 killed in an attack on the Iranian ambassador's residence in Damascus

Live Blog
READ MORE
KEY INFO
  • Israel to allow displaced Gazans to return to the north if a truce is reached
  • IRGC generals killed in Israeli air strike on Syria
  • Al Shifa Hospital siege ends, leaving at least 200 dead
  • Truce talks resume in Egypt
  • Sister of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh arrested
  • Building damaged in drone attack on Eilat
  • Death toll in Gaza rises to 32,845, with 75,392 injured
LIVE UPDATES
VIDEO
COMMENT
Updated: April 02, 2024, 3:39 AM