Israel-Gaza war live: Iran vows to 'retaliate' after generals killed in Damascus strike

<p><figure><img src="https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/thenational/OWLQISXAEOTDJFK3GFH4TNWYKI.jpg"><figcaption>People gather in Damascus after the strike on the Iran ambassador's residence. Reuters</figcaption></figure><em>Mohamad Ali Harisi, Mina Aldroubi </em>and <em>Tommy Hilton </em>report:Two Iranian brigadier generals were killed in an alleged Israeli strike on the Iranian ambassador's residence in&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/damascus/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">Damascus</a>, Iranian officials said on Monday. </p><p>Brig Gen Mohammad Reza Zahedi, commander of Iran's&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/irgc/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps</a>' Quds Force in&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">Lebanon</a>, was killed in the strike. It was also later confirmed that Brig Gen Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, a senior commander in the IRGC's foreign operations arm, was killed in the air strike, along with five other accompanying officers.</p><p>"The death toll from the Israeli&nbsp;strikes on the Iranian embassy annex has risen to 11: Eight Iranians, two Syrians and one Lebanese - all of them fighters, none of them civilians," Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor, told AFP.</p><p>It is the most significant attack against an Iranian target since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict and could risk pulling&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iran/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">Iran</a>&nbsp;into a direct confrontation with&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">Israel</a>.</p><p>"By assassinating the commander Zahedi in the heart of Damascus, Israel wants to renew the attempt to lure Iran into a direct confrontation," a source close to Iran's allies in the region told&nbsp;<em>The National.</em></p><p>According to the source, the strike raises fears of escalation on other fronts against Israel, including from Iran-backed groups in Yemen and Lebanon.</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/04/01/syria-damascus-iran-embassy-strike/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>