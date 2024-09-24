Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty at the UN headquarters in New York. AFP
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty at the UN headquarters in New York. AFP

News

US

Egypt calls for Israel-Lebanon de-escalation as UNGA gets under way

Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty concerned by possibility of ‘full-fledged regional war’

Willy Lowry
Ahmed Issawy

September 23, 2024