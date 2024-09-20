Who is Ibrahim Aqil, Hezbollah's commander targeted in Israeli strike?

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/21/live-israel-gaza-war-ceasefire/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Senior <a href="https://www.google.com/search?q=thenationalnews+hezbollah&oq=thenationalnews+hezbollah&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqBggAEEUYOzIGCAAQRRg7MgYIARBFGDwyBggCEEUYPDIGCAMQRRg8MgYIBBBFGEHSAQgzNDcxajBqN6gCALACAA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8" target="_blank">Hezbollah</a> commander Ibrahim Aqil was the target of an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/?gad_source=1&gclid=Cj0KCQjwurS3BhCGARIsADdUH53OjLqgYva1AyGOmuca-p5rL8kJ6A_Wyn0UsrsOSgS5znQyOl9UUCgaApqAEALw_wcB" target="_blank">Israeli</a> strike that destroyed a residential building in the southern <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/lebanon/" target="_blank">Beirut</a> suburb of Dahiyeh on Friday afternoon, according to Israeli Army Radio. Two Israeli missiles launched by an F-35 jet levelled the building where Mr Aqil may have been staying. The attack killed at least nine and wounded 59, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health. Mr Aqil is a commander in the group’s elite Radwan Force and sits on Hezbollah’s top military body, the Jihad Council. A Hezbollah official declined to comment on whether Mr Aqil was the attack's target and whether Israel had succeeded in its assassination attempt, saying that the “search for a body is still ongoing”. Mr Aqil – also known as Hajj Tahseen – was responsible for Hezbollah’s 1983 bombing of the US embassy in Beirut, in which 63 people were killed. He was also involved in an attack in October 1983 on a US Marines barracks that killed 241 US troops. He has directed several operations in which US and German citizens were taken hostage by the group. Israeli media reported that Mr Aqil was one of the primary commanders responsible for drawing up Hezbollah battle plans for a takeover of northern Israel’s Galilee region. In April 2023, the US Department of State placed a bounty on Mr Aqil, offering $7 million for information.