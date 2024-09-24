'Entire families' killed in Baalbek as Israeli air strikes on Lebanon intensify

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on</b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/22/israel-gaza-war-live-hezbollah-lebanon/" target="_blank"><b> Israel-Gaza </b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/20/ibrahim-aqil-hezbollah-beirut-israel/" target="_blank">Israeli </a>air strikes continued across southern <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon/" target="_blank">Lebanon</a> and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/07/18/hezbollah-allied-fajr-forces-commander-killed-in-israeli-strike-on-lebanons-bekaa/" target="_blank">Bekaa Valley</a> on Monday night, Lebanese state media reported, with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2024/09/24/lebanon-israel-gaza-war-middle-east/" target="_blank">entire families killed</a> in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/palestine-israel/2024/03/24/israel-attacks-baalbek-as-hezbollah-fires-60-rockets-at-army-barracks/" target="_blank">Baalbek</a> district. The strikes, which Israel says are aimed at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hezbollah/" target="_blank">Hezbollah</a> militants and weapons, hit residential buildings across <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/palestine-israel/2024/03/24/israel-attacks-baalbek-as-hezbollah-fires-60-rockets-at-army-barracks/" target="_blank">Baalbek</a>, causing “destruction and massacres”, the National News Agency reported. “Among the martyrs were families whose entire members perished under the rubble,” the NNA said. Israeli attacks encircled Baalbek city from all sides, with at least 28 towns and villages struck by Israeli jets, the NNA reported. Mosques opened their doors for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/23/panic-and-chaos-as-residents-of-south-lebanon-flee-intense-israeli-bombing/" target="_blank">people fleeing</a> the air strikes. Air strikes were reported across the south overnight, including in Qasiba, Kfar Sir and Tambourit, while attacks were reported near <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/lebanon/2023/10/26/crowded-classrooms-as-students-joined-by-southern-lebanons-displaced/" target="_blank">Tyre</a>, Baalbek and nearby towns and villages on Tuesday morning. Almost 500 people have been killed and more than 1,600 wounded since Monday in what Lebanese media described as the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/23/israel-warns-lebanese-citizens-to-leave-hezbollah-sites-amid-air-assault/" target="_blank">largest aerial attack</a> since the 2006 war. Among the dead are almost 60 women, 35 children and several paramedics. Thousands of people in southern and eastern Lebanon have fled their homes due to the attacks, with the roads out of the southern city of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/" target="_blank">Sidon</a> gridlocked on Monday night as families rushed to head north. The Israeli army has said it will increase attacks on the Bekaa Valley, where it says <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/24/ali-karaki-hezbollah-israel/" target="_blank">Hezbollah</a> is embedded in civilian homes and using the population as “human shields”. In a video message, Israeli military spokesman Admiral Daniel Hagari also threatened a ground invasion if changes are not made “immediately”. Almost 90 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/22/nowhere-to-hide-for-lebanese-facing-war-threat-without-civilian-shelters/" target="_blank">temporary shelters</a> have been set up in schools to host the displaced, caretaker Environment Minister Nasser Yassin, who is co-ordinating the crisis response, told <i>Reuters, </i>with capacity for more than 26,000 people as civilians flee “Israeli atrocities”. Israeli air strikes had already <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/07/19/south-lebanons-vital-livestock-farming-disrupted-by-israels-relentless-bombing/" target="_blank">displaced</a> about 100,000 civilians across southern Lebanon before the latest escalation.