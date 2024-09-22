Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah delivered a fiery speech on Thursday, but he also hinted at a potential off-ramp against Israel. EPA
Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah delivered a fiery speech on Thursday, but he also hinted at a potential off-ramp against Israel. EPA

Opinion

Comment

Israel's pager attacks should give Hezbollah pause

Raghida Dergham is the founder and executive chairwoman of the Beirut Institute, and a columnist for The National

September 22, 2024