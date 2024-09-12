Israel offers Hamas leader Sinwar safe passage on condition all Gaza hostages are freed

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/10/israel-gaza-war-live-al-mawasi/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Israel's offer to allow Hamas leader <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/08/yahya-sinwar-relays-uncompromising-stance-on-gaza-ceasefire-talks-to-egyptian-mediators/" target="_blank">Yahya Sinwar</a> safe passage from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/11/al-shifa-doctor-appeals-for-help-as-emergency-ward-reopens/" target="_blank">Gaza</a> should all hostages be released has been on the table for at least a couple of days, an Israeli official told <i>The National.</i> It appears Hamas has yet to respond to the offer, seen as a major concession by Israel to revive ceasefire negotiations. Gal Hirsch, Israel’s co-ordinator for hostages reiterated the proposal in an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday. Also, there is no indication Mr Sinwar, who is believed to be in Hamas’s vast tunnel network in Gaza, wants to leave the strip, CNN reported on Wednesday. “I’m ready to provide safe passage to Sinwar, his family, whoever wants to join him," Mr Hirsch had said. “We want the hostages back. We want demilitarisation, deradicalisation of course – a new system that will manage Gaza." Allowing Mr Sinwar’s exit from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/11/high-turnout-as-gaza-polio-vaccination-drive-nears-end/" target="_blank">Gaza</a> calls into question one of Israel’s main war aims, the total destruction of Hamas and its leadership, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has consistently vowed to achieve, even as international pressure mounts on him over the civilian toll of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/11/a-child-killed-every-two-days-since-october-7-in-occupied-west-bank/" target="_blank">war</a>. There is also mounting public anger at home that his hardline approach is endangering Israeli hostages, with regular protests taking place, some of which have turned violent. There is no indication yet whether Israel would set its sights Mr Sinwar after his safe passage to another territory. The Prime Minister’s office, which Mr Hirsch is a part of, did not immediately respond to questions on the matter. Israel has a long history of assassinating enemies abroad, most recently Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. Mr Hirsch said the idea was floated in a bid to save the negotiation process between both sides, which are starting to “look more and more dim … the clock is ticking; the hostages do not have time”. Six captives were found dead at the end of August, re-energising the mass protest movement to rally for a hostage deal and adding to anger that Mr Netanyahu’s approach of favouring military pressure on Hamas is endangering their lives. A minister in Mr Netanyahu’s government and own party told Israeli media on Thursday there was “no doubt” military pressure is putting the lives of hostages at risk, but that a deal acceptable for Israel can be reached only in that way. About 250 people in Israel were abducted on October 7 and taken into Gaza where 97 remain, many presumed dead, Israel says. Most of the returned captives were released as part of a hostage deal at the end of last year. Only eight living hostages have been rescued in military operations. Israel has been fighting in Gaza for almost a year after Hamas launched its attack on southern Israel that killed around 1,200 people. The death toll in Gaza stands at more than 41,100, with almost 100,000 injured.