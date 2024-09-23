Panic and chaos as residents of south Lebanon flee intense Israeli bombing

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on</b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/21/israel-gaza-war-live-beirut-hezbollah/" target="_blank"><b> Israel-Gaza</b></a> Residents in southern <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/lebanon/" target="_blank">Lebanon</a> were fleeing after intensified <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/23/israel-warns-lebanese-citizens-to-leave-hezbollah-sites-amid-air-assault/" target="_blank">Israeli air assaults</a> focused on the area and the Bekaa Valley on Monday, killing at least 180 people and injuring 700, including children, women and paramedics, marking the deadliest day since Israel and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hezbollah/" target="_blank">Hezbollah</a> began exchanging fire on October 8. Videos of motorways clogged with cars were circulating on social media as residents of south Lebanon sought refuge further north to escape the shelling. “It's a bit chaotic here,” Farah M, 34, a Palestinian Lebanese in Sidon told <i>The National</i>. "We don't know where the next strike will hit. Some family members are moving to Beirut – others are coming here. And with children involved, it's hectic. The Israeli military's spokesman Admiral Daniel Hagari warned Lebanese civilians on Monday morning to stay away from Hezbollah-controlled areas or leave immediately, as the Israeli army would “shortly engage in extensive, precise strikes against targets embedded widely throughout Lebanon”. Lebanese telecoms company Ogero reported at least 80,000 suspected Israeli call attempts across the country, asking people to vacate their areas, sparking panic among civilians. Tension in Lebanon has reached unprecedented levels, following the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/20/hebollah-hassan-nasrallah-speech-lebanon-pager-attacks/" target="_blank">explosion of thousands of communication devices</a> across the country last week, largely blamed on Israel, and an Israeli air strike in Beirut targeting a senior Hezbollah commander along with top members of the group, killing at least 70 people, including civilians. “This is the worst it’s been since the war started,” Wafa Raghda, 42, from Burj El Moulouk near the border with Israel, told <i>The National</i> over the phone. “It's extremely dangerous. I'm right across from the plain that is being bombed and the house is shaking.” But Ms Raghda said she cannot leave, as she was stuck between two bombed areas and has no option but to stay. There is no safe shelter for her and her children, who usually take refuge in the bathroom during shelling. “My children are extremely scared," she added. Mohamed Ghamloush, a resident in the southern city of Sidon, further from the bombing, told <i>The National</i> that the situation in the city is “insane,” with people from the south rushing to leave and roads blocked. “Cars are going in every direction. I'm more afraid of accidents than of air raids,” he said. “It's completely insane.” Mr Ghamloush decided to return to his village near the border to pick up his wife, who had stayed behind. “I have to go back. Everyone is telling me not to, but I can't leave her alone. She’s extremely scared." On his way, he told <i>The National</i> he saw many residents fleeing in cars, while others were walking on foot because they had no means of transport. Two estate agents based in Beirut said they were receiving constant calls from people fleeing the shelling and trying to find temporary accommodation in Beirut. "Since yesterday and this morning, people are looking for a place in the safer areas of Beirut for one week to one year," one of the agents from Beirut Living Real Estate said, adding that he had taken at least 60 calls today. "People are also going towards school, airbnbs, and other agencies," they added. Whatsapp groups have been set up in solidarity, where people willing to open their doors to displaced people share their contact details en masse. Coordination groups of residents in the town of Jiyeh, in south Lebanon, said they have started opening schools and empty houses to host displaced people.