Israel warns Lebanese citizens to leave 'Hezbollah sites' amid air assault

Residents of Beirut, southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley have reported being told by the Israeli army early on Monday to quickly leave areas near “Hezbollah sites”.

The warnings were issued before the military launched what it called “extensive, precise strikes” across Bekaa and southern Lebanon, and said it would continue to strike “terror targets” belonging to Hezbollah.

“We advise civilians from Lebanese villages located in and next to buildings and areas used by Hezbollah for military purposes, such as those used to store weapons, to immediately move out of harm's way for their own safety,” Israeli army spokesman Admiral Daniel Hagari said.

The military said its air force had struck more than 150 targets, and later announced further strikes were being conducted in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that one of the Israel military's warning calls was received by the answering machine at the office of the caretaker Information Minister Ziad Makary, calling for the ministry building to be evacuated.

The minister dismissed the calls as “part of the psychological warfare adopted by the enemy”, according to a statement quoted by NNA, and work at the ministry continued as usual.

“We urge everyone not to give this matter more attention than it deserves, noting that it is being followed up by the relevant authorities,” Mr Makary said.

Hezbollah, an Iran-backed political party and militia, is embedded in Lebanon’s governance, institutions and society, leading many Lebanese to worry that Israel’s “precision” strikes could lead to high civilian death tolls.

Last week, Hezbollah senior commander Ibrahim Aqil was killed along with 16 other members of the group in an Israeli strike on Beirut's Dahieh suburb, which also claimed the lives of at least 36 civilians. That toll is expected to rise as search efforts continue for nine people missing under rubble.

At the same time as Mr Hagari’s warning, the Israeli army released a video showing a strike on an isolated building said to be housing cruise missiles.

“Hezbollah is lying to you and sacrificing you … it seems that its missiles and drones are more valuable and important to it than you,” the military's Arabic language spokesman Lt Col Avichay Adraee said in a video message.

Lebanese media described Israel’s wave of attacks as the largest “air invasion” since the July 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah.

