Omar Al Shunnar turned his love of travel into a job when he created his own boutique travel company. Photo: Omar Al Shunnar

Lifestyle

'I couldn’t go back to the office': Four UAE entrepreneurs on how to change career course

The highs, lows, dos and don’ts of embarking on a complete career 180

Gemma White
United Arab Emirates

April 09, 2025