How pet sitters in Dubai and Abu Dhabi save animals stress and owners cost

When Paulita Hesketh quit her dream job to look after her beloved Pekingese in his senior years, she recognised a gap in the UAE market for a professional, at-home pet-sitting service.

For some owners, it was simply not feasible from cost or logistics perspective to place pets in a boarding facility.

‘We receive photos and video updates after each visit’

“I had a successful corporate career and travelled a lot of the time,” says the co-founder of The Pet Sitter. “Although Dubai is home and I am surrounded by family, who are very supportive but busy with their own lives, I was unable to find affordable, quality pet assistance.

“Doodles and I grew up together, I raised him from the cradle. For people attached to their pets, it is imperative to find the right sitter who provides freedom from worry and guilt.”

Hesketh’s love of animals and frustration at the lack of reliable, affordable pet sitters inspired her to start her service in 2018 – with Doodles immortalised in the logo.

The Pet Sitter has proven invaluable to Rowena West, whose Dubai villa houses at least six cats, often more as she fosters felines seeking homes.

“What made us return was not only the fact we received photos and video updates after each visit, that reassured us they were well, but Paulita also talked to and treated them like we do,” says West, a landscape architect.

“The main benefit is they remain in their own environment while we’re away. With six or more cats at any one time, it is also much more affordable than a boarding facility.”

Besides pet sitting, Hesketh, 43, a mum and rescue veteran offers dog walking and critter sitting. She cites Mishka the ferret, Perry the hog-nosed snake, plus birds, spiders and a hedgehog among less usual regulars.

Perry the hog-nosed snake is one of The Pet Sitter's more unusual customers. Photo: Paulita Hesketh

“We treat pets like members of our family, but many rescues and seniors love the peace and calm of their own home, their routine and space. They are less stressed.”

Her sitter team includes doctors, marketing professionals and a banker, all rescuers and “pet parents” with knowledge of animal behaviour, first aid and dispensing medication.

“Many of our loyal customers work around the schedules of their favourite sitter and plan holidays with them,” adds Hesketh.

‘The sitters have been more affordable than kennels’

Joey Chaaya says a cage-free experience helps animals adapt better to their owners' absence. Photo: PetBae

Another company, PetBae, meanwhile, combines the tech business experience of its pet-loving co-founders with 840-plus active sitters.

Chief executive Joey Chaaya says pet owners have more choice when selecting a sitter and can customise. “More importantly, pet owners can interact, chat or meet a sitter prior to confirming or paying for the service,” he says.

“The ability to choose based on location, price, reviews, experience, images and bios ultimately makes the experience more comforting. Pet owners can rest easy knowing their pet is a beloved family member in a cage-free, loving home environment.”

Elizabeth Cuddy is a PetBae regular. She adopted Sylvie, a Saluki mix rescue, at six months old, a week after moving to Dubai from Canada.

Two years on and, like many residents, she and her family enjoy travel, but Sylvie can be “anxious at times. We do not know what she dealt with as a puppy,” says Cuddy, 45.

“She can be territorial, but once she gets her barks out of the way, she loves people and a good snuggle.”

Some owners such as Cuddy prefer to send their pet to stay with a favoured sitter at the sitter's home instead of a kennel. While Sylvie has boarded at daycare places, Cuddy prefers sending her to a home “where she can be with people and not sleep in a room locked up on her own”.

The family use PetBae every other month, sometimes for weekends and extended holidays. Cuddy says she favours Petbae “for the personal attention and cost. The rates for overnight stays vary, as each sitter sets their own, but they have been more affordable than kennels.”

For Rowena West, a pet sitter works out cheaper than a cattery for her six felines. Photo: The Pet Sitter

The firm, which has also launched an app, is not only a pet sitting service, says Chaaya. “It’s a community of pet lovers dedicated to providing the best possible care for your furry friend,” he adds. “We believe pets deserve the same level of love and attention as any other family member.”

‘Their behaviour and body language tell us most pets are happier at home’

In Abu Dhabi, The Pet Sitting Company emerged from managing partner Amanda Hyden’s own requirements on moving to the UAE a decade ago, with her dogs Dixie and Mika.

“Dixie was elderly and needed special care,” she says. “The only options at the time for pet care were mass boarding facilities, vet kennels, or in the hands of untrained individuals, all of these let me down.

“As an animal welfare advocate and rescuer, I have collected quite a few pets. The only practical solution was to bring this internationally recognised business activity to Abu Dhabi.”

Amanda Hyden, founder of The Pet Sitting Company, is open to volunteers who will be trained in animal care. Photo: Anuj Taylor / Strap Studios, Abu Dhabi

Licensed in 2019, the company offers cat sitting and dog walking, overnight stays, plus assistance with international relocations. Hyden says dogs handle boarding well, unlike most cats, elderly and non-sociable dogs and prey animals such as birds, rabbits, and hamsters.

“Cats in particular are territorial and typically non-social. Putting them in a cattery can result in severe behavioural changes,” she says. “While they can’t tell us in words, their behaviour and body language tell us most pets are happier at home.” The Pet Sitting Company has 450 active clients and 12 sitters, recruiting more for the summer season.

“Anyone with a true care for pets can learn to be a sitter as we provide training and support along the way.

“The qualities we look for are reliability, intelligence, composure and kindness; being a pet sitter can be stressful during busy times, so we look for those who are willing and able to rise to the challenges.”