17 dog-friendly staycations in Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Hatta and Abu Dhabi

Dog owners know all too well the guilt involved with checking your fur baby into a kennel to head off on a staycation.

Thankfully, several hotels across the UAE understand just how difficult it can be to say goodbye to your pooch and are doing something about it.

From an upscale, five-star stay on Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, to Bedouin-style glamping in Ras Al Khaimah, each of these properties allows guests to bring their dogs along.

Pups on Palm Jumeirah with a stay at Wyndham Residences

One of the newest hotels to open in the popular Dubai neighbourhood is welcoming four-legged guests. Wyndham Residences The Palm is located on the west crescent of the man-made island and offers views of the Arabian Gulf, Dubai Marina and city skyline.

Take your pick from a studio apartment, or go for more space in a one, two or three-bedroom unit, most of which feature large balconies or terraces. Bring the whole family along as children under 12 stay for free and the hotel has designed its ground floor units as pet-friendly options. You can stay with a dog, cat, bird or other "common household pets" but dogs will need to be small to holiday here, as only animals up to 10 kilograms are accepted for stays.

You can also expect to hand over a Dh500 cleaning fee per stay, plus a Dh1,000 additional deposit required at check-in, although this is refundable upon check-out, as long as your pup hasn't caused any damage.

With a temperature-controlled swimming pool, an expansive private beach and a children's pool and club, the luxury hotel also has a fully equipped gym and an all-day-dining outlet, 20Four. A premium beach club, pool bar and more restaurants will open at the hotel later this year.

Rooms from Dh385, plus Dh500 cleaning fee per stay and a Dh1,000 refundable deposit; wyndhamhotels.com

A boho break at Banan Beach Resort, Ras Al Khaimah

Head north to Ras Al Khaimah for a rustic night at Banan Beach Resort. Having relocated from its popular home in Jebel Ali a few years ago, this beach escape near Marjan Island offers camping and shoreline stays with a side of boho-cool. Even better, it's entirely welcoming to dogs and cats, and there are no size or weight restrictions.

There are various types of accommodation to choose from including three-bedroom chalets, which come with a private pool, and split level loft tents with sea views, with reserved pet-friendly accommodation across each category. Once checked in, you can enjoy the private shoreline, infinity pool, a bar and restaurant, a self-cooking barbecue area and plenty of great music.

Rates from Dh657.30 for two people in a pet-friendly tent; bananbeach.com

A paw-some city stay at ME Dubai, Dubai

You can now stay at ME Dubai with your four-legged friend. Photo: ME Dubai

In-the-know pet owners can book a dog-friendly stay at ME Dubai, the only hotel designed both inside and out by the late starchitect Dame Zaha Hadid. Located in Dubai's Burj Khalifa district, the hotel's new dog-friendly packages include everything your furry friend needs for a comfortable stay.

Dogs get their own bed, blankets and doggy bowl, while owners will get a stash of bags for cleaning up any mess. The Pooch by ME package also has an optional dog-friendly menu, designed by ME Dubai’s executive chef James Knight-Pacheco. Expect canine-themed dishes such as pup-arrazzi poached chicken and the notorious DOG.

All of the hotel's suites and rooms are open for doggy stays, with prices for bringing along your pooch set at an additional Dh200 per dog, per night.

Rates from Dh1,650, plus Dh200 per dog per night; melia.com

Access all areas at Radisson RED Hotel Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai

Your pooch can perch comfortably at Radisson RED Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Dogs are entirely welcome at the Radisson RED Hotel Dubai Silicon Oasis, so much so that the reception staff are likely to greet your pup before you.

Check-in involves filling in an extra form ensuring that you'll clean up after your dog and keep them on a lead when required. Rooms come with dog beds, food bowls and a water dish, plus a welcome Petsecco beverage for your pooch.

The lobby and corridors are dog-friendly as is the hotel's main restaurant OUIBar + Terrace, where four-legged guests get their own water bowls, and can order ice cream and other snacks from the doggy menu.

Staff are all very enthusiastic about dogs, and you can let your pups roam around the terrace freely as it's properly enclosed. There are plenty of walking spots around the hotel and handy dog drinking points and clean-up stations in the immediate vicinity. The only place dogs are not allowed to go is the rooftop pool area.

Rates from Dh369, including dogs; radissonhotels.com

Reconnect with nature at Rahal Ranch, Abu Dhabi

Sunset walks and nature surrounds await at the dog-friendly Rahal Ranch in Al Wathba. Photo: Hayley Skirka

If you fancy something a little bit different, head out to Rahal Ranch in Al Wathba desert. Chalets are available for overnight stays and the entire place is dog-friendly — you'll even meet some of the dogs that stay on the ranch full-time.

While accommodation is basic, it's entirely fit for purpose and even the small chalets have a double bed, large kitchenette and a dining area. There are power showers in the bathroom and plastic seats outside each chalet, ideal for evening barbecues.

You can also head up to the viewing platform to get some amazing desert views or take a walk across to the working ranch where horses, goats and sheep can be found. Don't forget to visit Harry, the live-in camel.

Rates from Dh250, including dogs; rahalranch.com

Take a stylish city-stay at Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown, Dubai

Dogs are welcome at the stylish Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown

Within walking distance to the Burj Khalifa and with views across the city, Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown is perhaps the most stylish pet-friendly place on this list.

The art-inspired hotel has gorgeous interiors with bold colour choices and carefully curated rooms with bathrooms that feel as if they have been lifted right out of a luxury spa. Dark corridors are peppered with unique artworks and laid out with some of the plushest carpets in the country — perfect for dogs to run on.

As stylish as it is, dogs are entirely welcome and are given their own bed and toys. They're also welcome to accompany guests in the lobby, at the terrace of Open Sesame restaurant on the ground floor and Orange Feels Bar & Shisha Lounge. You can even bring them to the pool deck, so long as you make sure they stay out of the water.

The hotel has a great location and, once you navigate the busy road or sand-covered stretch of ground surrounding it — you can walk to The Dubai Mall, the Boulevard or Dubai Canal with your pup in tow.

Room rates from Dh299, with Dh200 fee per dog; ihg.com

Room-only access at W Dubai — The Palm, Dubai

Dogs are welcome to chill in style at W Dubai – The Palm. Photo: Hayley Skirka

If you want to spend the night on Dubai's Palm Jumeirah, W Dubai —The Palm is a dog-friendly option in the area.

The funky upmarket hotel welcomes pups that weigh up to 20 kilograms and gives all four-legged guests a dog bed, food and water bowls, toys, waste bags and some tasty treats. There's also a doggy hanger to put on the room's door handle, so that staff know there is an animal staying there. The Paw menu has pet cookies, mini bones and main courses such as beef tenderloin and red snapper.

Some of the rooms have longer balconies with artificial grass, ideal if you've got a doggy in tow. If you want to explore the hotel, you'll have to book the hotel's dog-sitting services as dogs cannot be left alone in the rooms nor are animals allowed in public areas, other than the lobby. That said, the in-room dining menu for humans is also excellent and balconies have amazing views of the city if you simply want to stay in and chill.

Rates from Dh1,127 with a Dh650 fee per dog; marriott.com

Beachside at BM Beach Resort, Ras Al Khaimah

BM Beach Resort in Ras Al Khaimah has a dog-friendly section for fur parents

For a back-to-basics stay by the seaside, BM Beach Resort in Ras Al Khaimah allows dogs. A block of chalets on one side of this resort has been reserved for dog owners and there's also a makeshift bar area and stretch of beach for dogs and their owners.

Dogs get a large selection of in-room toys and there are some communal outdoor toys in the courtyard. The beach is lovely, but it isn't fenced off so if your dog doesn't come on command, you'll have to keep them on a lead to stop them wandering into the other part of the resort, which is a strict no-no.

All of the hotel's restaurants are off-limits to dogs and you can't leave your pup in the hotel room alone, so meals are all via room service. It's also worth noting that the staff are a tad wary of dogs and you can't bring pups into reception, so you may struggle if checking in alone. Getting to your room involves a speedy transfer on a golf buggy where you'll have to hang on tight to your dog to keep him or her safe.

Rooms from Dh399, with Dh100 fee per dog, per night; binmajid.com

Golf course views at Vida Emirates Hills, Dubai

Small dogs are welcome to check-in at Vida Emirates Hills. The contemporary hotel in the leafy Dubai neighbourhood offers rooms with sweeping golf course views where humans are welcome to spend the night with their four-legged friends.

There are specified dog-friendly rooms on certain floors, so you know you're likely to be staying around other dog-lovers. There's also a doggy food menu if you want to spoil your fur baby, and pet owners can request food or water bowls and dog toys.

Head to the Junipers bar for fun in the doggy playground where there are ropes, balls, tunnels and more.

Rooms from Dh399, plus Dh150 fee per dog per stay, plus Dh50 per day per pet cleaning fee; vidahotels.com

Bedouin-style stays at RAK Glamping, Ras Al Khaimah

Animal owners headings to Ras Al Khaimah will want to consider RAK Glamping. Owned by dog lovers, this rustic glamping site is situated in nine acres of desert in Al Duhaisah area of the emirate.

Entirely dog-friendly, there's a fenced perimeter, plenty of trees for bathroom breaks and complimentary water balls, tennis balls and dog ice cream. There's also an on-site pet store if you've forgotten any of your pup's essentials.

Read more 9 of the best desert resorts in the UAE: from the Empty Quarter to Dubai

The on-site Doggy Day Care is ideal if you want to explore the emirate or you can simply relax at the Bedouin-style campsite, taking long walks, getting to know the live-in furries and letting pups plunge into the koi pond.

Dogs are welcome inside the traditional Bedouin tents where guests bed-down. Each comes with air-conditioning, a bathroom, television and a mini-fridge for storing drinks, snacks and pet food. Pet owners need to make sure animals are vaccinated, toilet-trained and cleaned up after.

Rates from Dh395 per night, including dogs; rakglamping.com

A home from home at Amwaj by Al Hamra, Ras Al Khaimah

For a change of scenery in Ras Al Khaimah, Amwaj by Al Hamra is a nice pick for a home-away-from-home experience.

Located in Al Hamra Village and Bab Al Bahr, the spacious villas are rentable by the week and are dog-friendly, as is the surrounding neighbourhood. There are lots of places to walk dogs and plenty of greenery around. Pups are also welcome at Al Hamra Beach so long as they remain on their lead.

For a bite to eat, check out Al Hamra Marina & Yacht Club where there's a cluster of restaurants, cafes and more; dogs are welcome in any of the outdoor spaces. Guests staying at Amwaj by Al Hamra will get a discount card that can be used at various restaurants in the complex.

Rates from Dh2,000 per week, including dogs; alhamra.ae

Rustic charm in Hatta at the JA Hatta Fort Hotel, Dubai

Dogs can enjoy a scenic stay at JA Hatta Fort Hotel Dubai. Photo: JA Resorts &Hotels

If you're planning a trip to the Dubai exclave, you can now bring your four-legged friend along to stay at the JA Hatta Fort Hotel.

Set in 32 hectares of grounds, the mountainside hotel has plenty of grassy lawns where visitors and their dogs can enjoy fantastic views of the surrounding mountains and the Hatta Hollywood-esque sign.

Doggy staycations at the hotel are available for pooches of any size and weight, although there may be some restrictions on how many large dogs are allowed in each room.

When it comes to dining, options for guests holidaying with their dogs include ordering room service and enjoying it in your chalet, or dining outside at the picnic tables set across the shaded area of the hotel's Palm Tree Garden.

There are also occasional dog-friendly events such as picnics and barbecues where dogs and their owners can mingle and dine alfresco. You'll have to keep Fido on a lead in most areas of the hotel, both for their own safety and that of other guests. This is also to ensure that the other wildlife at the resort — ponies, deer, goats, peacocks and tortoises — stay safe.

Rooms from Dh878 per night, including breakfast, taxes and fees for dogs; jaresortshotels.com

Capital delights at W Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi

W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island has a pet-friendly policy, which welcomes animals to check-in at the five-star property.

The resort on Yas Island is the first luxury hotel in the capital to allow guests to bring their pets for a staycation. And, it's not only dogs that are welcome as the policy also includes cats and even goldfish.

Pets weighing up to a maximum of 18 kilograms can stay with their owners. Animals are also allowed in the hotel's lobby and inside the suites.

All pets will get their own bed, bowls for food and water and a complimentary snack. Dog owners will be provided with waste bags and can take their pet for a walk in the on-site Palm Garden. Meanwhile, those with cats will be provided with an in-room litter tray.

There's also a pet-friendly menu filled with meals, snacks and toys, which can be ordered from room service.

However, it should be noted it's not access all areas, pets are not allowed at the pool or in any of the hotel restaurants or bars. Dog-sitting services are available for guests who want to leave their rooms. These services need to be pre-booked in advance for an additional cost.

Stays from Dh735, plus taxes and an additional fee per pet; marriott.com

A coastal retreat at Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain, Umm Al Quwain

Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain is located in the least populated emirate, less than 10 minutes from the city's thriving coastal mangroves. The beachfront hotel is family-friendly, pet-friendly and has a host of water sports on offer.

Travellers can soak in the sunshine at the private beach or refresh at the large infinity pool. By the shore, there's a wide range of water sports and a children's club with an outdoor playground and pool.

But perhaps best of all is that four-legged friends are also welcome. Animal lovers can bring their pets along as the resort has designated pet-friendly rooms and specific areas throughout where dogs are welcome.

Stays from Dh261 plus Dh150 per stay and Dh50 cleaning fee per day, per pet; vidahotels.com

City escapes for miniature pups at Doubletree by Hilton Dubai Al Jaddaf, Dubai

DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai Al Jadaf accepts dogs up to 10kg in size.

This pet-friendly hotel offers easy access to Downtown Dubai and Old Dubai.

Dogs will need to be little as there is a maximum 10kg weight limit for pups. Four-legged friends can enjoy a dedicated pet sitting experience, as their owners go enjoy dinner, take a dip in the outdoor pool or have a drink at the bar.

It doesn't come cheap though, with a Dh300 non-refundable charge for each dog you want to bring along.

Stays from Dh175, with a Dh300 fee for pets sleeping over; hilton.com

Elegant escapades at 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central, Dubai

25hours Hotel Dubai One Central accepts small dogs and cats.

Billed as an exploration of the modern nomadic lifestyle, the first 25hours property outside of Europe is located right beside the Dubai International Financial Centre, overlooking the Museum of the Future.

It has 434 rooms and suites, designed by Australian interior design company Woods Bagot, and a select number of them are pet-friendly. Dogs will get their own comfortable beds to sleep in and a snack bowl for happy munching, but check with the hotel as dogs are only allowed up to a certain size and weight.

One of the best elements of this hotel's pet policy is that furry friends are welcomed into the restaurants, so pups that don't do well alone never need to be left hanging.

Stays from Dh450, with a daily additional fee for dogs checking in; 25hours-hotels.com

Sustainable stays at Ink Hotel, Dubai

Ink Hotel Dubai is a four-star boutique hotel with an impressive sustainable slant that's also pet-friendly. Located in Al Jaddaf Waterfront community, the hotel has 63 rooms, all with large floor-to-ceiling windows, free Wi-Fi and plenty of space for four-legged guests.

Dogs get their own bed to sleep in, and a dog-nappy to prevent accidents. There's also a designed area just for pets while humans can enjoy a rooftop swimming pool with views of the Dubai Creek and the hotel's pop-up fitness space.

Stays from Dh206; and a Dh500 refundable deposit required for pet stays; inkhotel.me