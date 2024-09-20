Lebanese troops prepare to destroy a communication device found on the ground in southern Lebanon, after 37 people were killed in blasts involving pagers and walkie-talkies. AFP
Lebanese troops prepare to destroy a communication device found on the ground in southern Lebanon, after 37 people were killed in blasts involving pagers and walkie-talkies. AFP

News

MENA

Hezbollah got suspicious, Israel pushed the button: Why pagers exploded in Lebanon at 3.30pm on Tuesday

Exclusive: The National uncovers the story behind the timing of the attacks that rocked Lebanon to its core

Mohamad Ali Harisi

September 19, 2024