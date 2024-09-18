An explosion in a man's bag at a supermarket in Beirut, Lebanon. This was one of many incidents where pagers blew up on Tuesday September 17, maiming and killing users. Reuters

News

UK

Pager attack: Hezbollah fighters blinded by explosions

Questions have been being raised over whether the devices were set off prematurely because a member of Hezbollah was getting suspicious

Thomas Harding
Thomas Harding
London

September 18, 2024