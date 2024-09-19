Death toll rises to 20 in Lebanon walkie-talkie explosions

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/18/israel-gaza-war-live-pager-explosions/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza </b></a> The death toll from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/18/pager-explosion-hezbollah-investigation/" target="_blank">walkie-talkie explosions</a> in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon/" target="_blank">Lebanon</a> on Wednesday has risen to 20, with at least 450 wounded, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. The attack came as Lebanon was reeling from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/18/gold-apollo-pager-attack-lebanon/" target="_blank">pager explosions</a> on Tuesday, which killed 12 people, including two children, and injured at least 2,750 others in a suspected <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israeli</a> attack on the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/09/18/lebanon-pager-technology-hacking/" target="_blank">communication devices. </a> Hundreds suffered severe eye injuries or were <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/09/18/pager-attack-hezbollah-fighters-blinded-by-explosions-security-sources-say/" target="_blank">blinded</a> by the exploding pagers, western intelligence sources told <i>The National</i>. On Wednesday afternoon, explosions were heard across <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/15/french-foreign-minister-stephane-sejourne-due-in-beirut-in-push-to-avert-regional-war/" target="_blank">Beirut</a> and eastern and<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/13/child-among-three-killed-in-israeli-attack-on-southern-lebanon/" target="_blank"> southern Lebanon</a> as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/18/they-exploded-again-second-wave-of-device-detonations-rocks-grieving-lebanon/" target="_blank">funerals</a> of the pager blast victims were held, sending mourners into panic. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/18/pager-attacks-hezbollah-lebanon-what/" target="_blank">unprecedented attacks,</a> which have not been officially claimed by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/17/gaza-israel-lebanon-war-objective/" target="_blank">Israel,</a> dealt a major blow to Hezbollah and pushed fears of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/18/israel-hezbollah-all-out-war-closest-since-october-after-massive-pager-attack/" target="_blank">all-out war</a> to the highest level since the group began exchanging cross-border attacks with Israel on October 8, spurred by the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/18/un-antonio-guterres-gaza-war/" target="_blank">war in Gaza. </a> Hours after the explosions on Wednesday, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/16/us-envoy-amos-hochstein-due-in-israel-as-lebanon-war-fears-grow/" target="_blank">Defence Minister Yoav Gallant</a> said the military's focus would turn to Lebanon as Israel enters a "new phase" of war. "We are opening a new phase in the war – it requires courage, determination and perseverance from us," he said in a visit to an air force base. Army chief Odi Gorin said the military is "determined to change the security situation in the north as soon as possible" and said troops are at "peak readiness". "We still have many capabilities that we have not yet activated," he said in a visit to troops holding drills simulating fighting in Lebanon, according to the army. The method used to carry out the pager and walkie-talkie attacks is still not clear. According to <i>The New York Times, </i>Israeli intelligence planted explosives in about 5,000 pagers some months ago. Hezbollah switched to pagers as their main form of communication in recent months amid fears mobile phones posed a security threat. A Taiwan-based firm, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/18/gold-apollo-pager-attack-lebanon/" target="_blank">Gold Apollo,</a> denied they manufactured the pagers, and said the devices were outsourced to BAC Consulting – a Budapest-based company with little online presence. On Thursday, the Japanese company Icom, whose brand was seen on some of the walkie-talkies that exploded, said it had stopped manufacturing that model a decade ago. "The IC-V82 is a hand-held radio that was produced and exported, including to the Middle East, from 2004 to October 2014. It was discontinued about 10 years ago and, since then, it has not been shipped from our company," it said in a statement on its website. "The production of the batteries needed to operate the main unit has also been discontinued, and a hologram seal to distinguish counterfeit products was not attached, so it is not possible to confirm whether the product shipped from our company." It also said it had "strict" export controls and used only authorised distributors. Schools in Lebanon were closed on Wednesday following the first wave of attacks and are expected to reopen on Thursday, according to Education Minister Abbas Al Halabi, who told people "not to listen to rumours on social media". Tuesday's attacks, which overwhelmed Beirut's hospitals and prompted Iraq, Iran and Egypt to send medical aid, saw thousands of Hezbollah pagers explode across Beirut, southern Lebanon, and also in Damascus. Iran's envoy to Beirut, Mojtaba Amani, was among the wounded, and was reported by <i>The New York Times</i> to have lost an eye – a claim denied by the embassy.