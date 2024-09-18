Relatives mourn Fatima Abdallah, a 10-year-old girl killed after hundreds of paging devices exploded in a deadly wave across Lebanon on Tuesday. AFP
Israel Hezbollah all-out war closest since October after massive pager attack

Israel has not claimed the explosion of pagers, but the incident brings them to the brink of full-scale confrontation

Thomas Helm
Holly Johnston

September 18, 2024