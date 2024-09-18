Pagers bearing the Gold Apollo company logo and name were detonated in a mass attack in Lebanon and Syria. Reuters
Pagers bearing the Gold Apollo company logo and name were detonated in a mass attack in Lebanon and Syria. Reuters

News

MENA

What we know about Taiwanese firm Gold Apollo and deadly Lebanon pager attack

Company said it licensed its brand to a firm in Hungary called BAC Consulting

The National

September 18, 2024