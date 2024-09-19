More than 1,000 people, including Hezbollah fighters and medics, were wounded when pagers exploded across Lebanon. Reuters
Pager attacks: Medics recall night of horror after explosions across Lebanon

Hospital doctor in Beirut says team 'performed 19 surgeries non-stop' throughout the night

Nada Maucourant Atallah
Beirut

September 19, 2024