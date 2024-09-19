A man holds a walkie talkie after he removed the battery during the funeral of those killed when hundreds of paging devices exploded in a deadly wave across Lebanon on Tuesday, in Beirut's southern suburbs.
A man holds a walkie talkie after he removed the battery during the funeral of those killed when hundreds of paging devices exploded in a deadly wave across Lebanon on Tuesday, in Beirut's southern suShow more

News

MENA

'They exploded again': Wave of walkie-talkie detonations rocks grieving Lebanon

Chaos erupts as large explosion occurs during memorial for victims of Hezbollah device attack

Nada Homsi
Nada Homsi
Beirut

September 18, 2024