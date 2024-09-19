A Lebanese army bomb disposal specialist wearing a protective gear prepares to detonate a walkie-talkie that was found at the parking of the American University Hospital, in Beirut, on Wednesday. AP
We have your supply chain: Hezbollah pager and radio bombs revive old tactic

For at least 150 years, armies have sought to provide everyday supplies to their foes, rigged with bombs and electronic bugs

Robert Tollast
September 19, 2024