Israeli army chief says strikes in Lebanon preparing way for possible ground assault

Israel's military chief told troops on Wednesday that air strikes in Lebanon would continue in order to destroy Hezbollah infrastructure and to prepare the way for a possible ground operation by Israeli forces.
"You hear the jets overhead; we have been striking all day," General Herzi Halevi told troops on the border with Lebanon, according to a statement from the military. "This is both to prepare the ground for your possible entry and to continue degrading Hezbollah."
"Today, we will continue, we are not stopping; we keep striking and hitting them everywhere. The goal is very clear—to safely return the residents of the north."
More to follow ...
