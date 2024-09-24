Israel's Iron Dome air defence system fires to intercept rockets launched from Lebanon. AP
Israel's Iron Dome air defence system fires to intercept rockets launched from Lebanon. AP

News

MENA

Fear and apprehension in Israel as war with Hezbollah intensifies

The government declared a 'special situation', allowing the military to issue widespread restrictions on the public in the name of safety

Thomas Helm
Thomas Helm
Jerusalem

September 24, 2024