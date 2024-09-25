War's shadow looms over UN General Assembly as Middle East takes centre stage

<b>Latest updates: Follow our full coverage on the </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/23/unga-2024-live/"><b>UN General Assembly </b></a> The UN General Assembly's opening day was overshadowed on Tuesday by a seemingly imminent <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/24/we-have-nowhere-else-to-go-hundreds-of-displaced-lebanese-shelter-in-beirut-schools/" target="_blank">all-out war </a>between Israel and Hezbollah and the apparent inability of the 193-member world body to do anything at all to stop it. A string of leaders, including outgoing US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/24/biden-unga-speech/" target="_blank">Joe Biden</a> and Iran's new President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/24/irans-president-indicates-willingness-to-resolve-nuclear-standoff/" target="_blank">Masoud Pezeshkian</a>, lamented the parlous state of world affairs but none was able to articulate a convincing off-ramp from the apparent trajectory towards a broader regional war. In his final address to the UN General Assembly before his term expires in January, Mr Biden said the world stands at an “inflection point” and expressed frustration that a months-long, US-led push for a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel has come to nothing, even as he suggested a diplomatic solution could still be found to prevent <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel" target="_blank">Israel</a> going to war with Lebanon's Iran-backed militants, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hezbollah" target="_blank">Hezbollah</a>. “Even as the situation has escalated, a diplomatic solution is still possible. In fact, it remains the only path to lasting security,” Mr Biden said in his speech in front of the UN chamber's famous green marble backdrop. But as he was speaking, a swift resolution to the crisis appeared remote. Lebanese health authorities on Tuesday raised the death toll from two days of Israeli air strikes targeting Hezbollah militants to 564, as Israel's military vowed it would do “whatever is necessary” to push Hezbollah away from the Israel-Lebanon border. This week's air strikes come after Israel is thought to have orchestrated last week's<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/09/22/israels-pager-attacks-should-give-hezbollah-pause/" target="_blank"> pager and walkie talkie</a> attacks that targeted Hezbollah members inside Lebanon. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, referring to the state of world affairs, said: “We can't go on like this”. “We are edging towards the unimaginable – a powder keg that risks engulfing the world,” he told the General Assembly. While the conflicts in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sudan" target="_blank">Sudan</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine" target="_blank">Ukraine</a> also drew considerable attention on Tuesday, time and again speakers returned to the situation in the Middle East and articulated their anger towards Israel, which has killed more than 41,000 people in Gaza in response to the October 7 Hamas attacks left about 1,200 people dead in southern Israel. Israel, which drew an upswell of international support and sympathy in the wake of October 7, appeared increasingly isolated on Tuesday at the UN, a body it has slammed as anti-Israeli. The Israeli ambassador is slated to speak on Thursday. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva criticised Israel's attacks in Gaza and Lebanon. “The right to self-defence became a right for vengeance, which prevents a deal for the release of hostages and delays a ceasefire,” he said. Jordan’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/24/jordans-king-abdullah-ii-says-israels-war-in-gaza-amounts-to-an-attack-on-the-un/" target="_blank">King Abdullah II</a> meanwhile told the General Assembly that Israel’s military campaign in Gaza amounts to an attack on the UN, saying the presence of its flag has been unable to ensure protection for civilians from Israeli attacks. “The Israeli government’s assault has resulted in one of the fastest death rates in recent conflicts, one of the fastest rates of starvation caused by war, the largest cohort of child amputees and unprecedented levels of destruction this Israeli government has killed more children, more journalists, more aid workers and more medical personnel than any other war in recent memory,” he said. And Iran, which funds Hezbollah, Hamas, Yemen's Houthis and several other militias, accused Israel of “barbarism”. “The international community must urgently intervene to establish a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and end Israel’s desperate barbarism in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon" target="_blank">Lebanon</a> before it engulfs the region and the world,” Mr <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/24/irans-president-indicates-willingness-to-resolve-nuclear-standoff/" target="_blank">Pezeshkian</a> said. “Israel has been defeated in Gaza and no amount of barbaric violence can restore its myth of invincibility.” Sheikh Tamim, the Emir of Qatar, told the UN General Assembly on Tuesday that Israel’s war in Gaza is genocide. “It is a crime of genocide by means of the most sophisticated weapons against the people besieged in a detention camp where there is no escape from the barrage of aerial bombing,” he said. Mr Biden had sought to define his foreign policy legacy during his speech, highlighting his international leadership in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. But history may remember him as the US leader who failed to stop a major Middle East conflagration.