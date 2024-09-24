'Now is time' to end Gaza war and diplomatic solution possible for Israel-Lebanon, Biden tells UNGA

Latest updates: Follow our full coverage on the UN General Assembly
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday told the UN General Assembly that the war in Gaza should end immediately and said he holds out hope for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.
In his final speech to the United Nations before his term expires in January, Mr Biden also criticised Israeli violence in the occupied West Bank in the months following the Hamas-led October 7 attacks.
Mr Biden appeared to express frustration that a US-led ceasefire and hostage release deal that has been endorsed by the Security Council remains unsigned by Hamas or Israel.
“I put forward with Qatar and Egypt a ceasefire and hostage deal. It's been endorsed by the UN Security Council. Now is the time for the parties to finalise its terms, bring the hostages home and secure security for Israel and Gaza,” the 81-year-old President said.
Since October 7, Israel and Hezbollah have been trading fire across the border with Lebanon in a series of strikes that has entered a perilous new phase with successive waves of Israeli attacks in Lebanon that have killed hundreds of people and pushed Israel and Hezbollah to the brink of all-out war.
“Even as the situation has escalated, a diplomatic solution is still possible,” Mr Biden said. “In fact, it remains the only path to lasting security to allow the residents from both countries to return to their homes and the border safely.”
Mr Biden also emphasised his desire for a two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinian people.
“As we look ahead, we must also address the rise of violence against innocent Palestinians on the West Bank and set the conditions for a better future, including a two-state solution, where the world and Israel enjoys security and peace, and full recognition and normalised relations with all its neighbours, where Palestinians live in security, dignity and self-determination in a state of their own,” he said.
Mr Biden, who entered politics more than 50 years ago as a 29-year-old senator from Delaware, highlighted the similarities in today's wars and challenges to those he observed when first embarking on his political journey.
“Things can get better,” he said. “We should never forget that. I've seen that throughout my career.”
Mr Biden also sought to highlight his foreign policy achievements, most notably the way he rallied Nato in support of Ukraine and helped to re-establish America's place on the world stage.
“When Russia invaded Ukraine, it could have stood by and merely protested. Vice President [Kamala] Harris and I understood that that was an assault on everything this institution supposed to stand for,” he said. “And so [under] my direction, America stepped into the breach, providing massive security and economic and humanitarian assistance our Nato allies and partners in 50-plus nations stood up as well. Most importantly, the Ukrainian people stood up.”
He added that Washington would continue to support Ukraine until it triumphed.
In his speech, he acknowledged his advanced age and implored other world leaders to listen to their people.
“We must never forget who we're here to represent: We the People,” he said.
