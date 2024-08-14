Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Turkey for talks with Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza
Mahmoud Abbas will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday evening, as the Palestinian leader aims to shore up regional support amid widespread fallout from the war in Gaza.
Mr Erdogan and Mr Abbas will hold one-on-one talks in Ankara, before the Palestinian President addresses Turkey's parliament tomorrow, a Turkish official said.
Mr Abbas will be accompanied in Turkey by senior officials from the Palestine Liberation Organisation and Majed Faraj, the Palestinian Authority's head of intelligence, as well as presidential advisers, according to Palestinian news agency Wafa.
On Thursday, Mr Abbas will tell Turkish lawmakers about Israel's attacks on Palestinian territories, particularly in Gaza, Turkish state media reported.
Turkey’s parliament is in summer break time but will hold an extraordinary session to host the Palestinian leader, the Turkish government said. Mr Abbas’s address will be simultaneously translated into English, Turkish and French, and will be attendee by President Erdogan.
Mr Abbas’s visit to Turkey follows a meeting with Vladimir Putin in Russia on Tuesday, in which the Russian President said he was watching violence in the Palestinian territories unfold “with great pain”.
Turkey has thrown its weight behind Palestinians since the October 7 attacks, while officially supporting a two-state solution to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and maintaining diplomatic relations with Israel. While Ankara has been overshadowed by the US, Egypt and Qatar in mediation attempts, it has banned trade with Israel and officials’ rhetoric has grown increasingly critical of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. Mr Erdogan has praised Hamas militants as “freedom fighters” and Ankara has distanced itself from western governments’ positions on the Gaza war.
Instagram was temporarily banned in Turkey earlier this month over some officials’ frustration at the social media platform for blocking posts commemorating the assassinated political leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh. He had close ties with Turkey, especially President Erdogan.
There was no love lost between Mr Haniyeh and Mr Abbas: Hamas is a rival of Fatah, the Palestinian political faction chaired by the Palestinian President.
Mr Abbas has also visited Turkey frequently, most recently in March this year. Ankara had tried to mediate between the rival Palestinian factions although the groups eventually signed a declaration in China to form a future government together.
Yunus Emre, a Turkish MP for the main opposition party who will attend Mr Abbas’s address on Thursday, said it will be an important act of solidarity with Palestinians but probably will not spark any major developments regarding ending the continuing conflict.
“This address will be very important, but from my perspective it will not give important results,” Mr Emre, a member of the Turkish parliament’s foreign relations committee, told The National. “It is symbolic, and shows solidarity of Turkey with the Palestinian people in these very hard circumstances.”
Turkey’s opposition has criticised the close ties between Hamas and Mr Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP), and Mr Emre said Mr Abbas's address would demonstrate the diversity of views among Palestinian representatives.
“[The AKP’s] solidarity with Hamas is a political issue – our perceptive is different,” Mr Emre said. “From our point of view, the Palestinian question had a number of humanitarian questions. So many innocent people have been killed by Israeli attacks – this is a significant issue for our party, and our voters.”
MP from the AKP did not respond to requests for comment.