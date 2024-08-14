Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Turkey for talks with Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Mahmoud Abbas will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday evening, as the Palestinian leader aims to shore up regional support amid widespread fallout from the war in Gaza.

Mr Erdogan and Mr Abbas will hold one-on-one talks in Ankara, before the Palestinian President addresses Turkey's parliament tomorrow, a Turkish official said.

Mr Abbas will be accompanied in Turkey by senior officials from the Palestine Liberation Organisation and Majed Faraj, the Palestinian Authority's head of intelligence, as well as presidential advisers, according to Palestinian news agency Wafa.

On Thursday, Mr Abbas will tell Turkish lawmakers about Israel's attacks on Palestinian territories, particularly in Gaza, Turkish state media reported.

Turkey’s parliament is in summer break time but will hold an extraordinary session to host the Palestinian leader, the Turkish government said. Mr Abbas’s address will be simultaneously translated into English, Turkish and French, and will be attendee by President Erdogan.

Mr Abbas’s visit to Turkey follows a meeting with Vladimir Putin in Russia on Tuesday, in which the Russian President said he was watching violence in the Palestinian territories unfold “with great pain”.

Turkey has thrown its weight behind Palestinians since the October 7 attacks, while officially supporting a two-state solution to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and maintaining diplomatic relations with Israel. While Ankara has been overshadowed by the US, Egypt and Qatar in mediation attempts, it has banned trade with Israel and officials’ rhetoric has grown increasingly critical of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. Mr Erdogan has praised Hamas militants as “freedom fighters” and Ankara has distanced itself from western governments’ positions on the Gaza war.

Instagram was temporarily banned in Turkey earlier this month over some officials’ frustration at the social media platform for blocking posts commemorating the assassinated political leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh. He had close ties with Turkey, especially President Erdogan.

There was no love lost between Mr Haniyeh and Mr Abbas: Hamas is a rival of Fatah, the Palestinian political faction chaired by the Palestinian President.

Mr Abbas has also visited Turkey frequently, most recently in March this year. Ankara had tried to mediate between the rival Palestinian factions although the groups eventually signed a declaration in China to form a future government together.

Yunus Emre, a Turkish MP for the main opposition party who will attend Mr Abbas’s address on Thursday, said it will be an important act of solidarity with Palestinians but probably will not spark any major developments regarding ending the continuing conflict.

“This address will be very important, but from my perspective it will not give important results,” Mr Emre, a member of the Turkish parliament’s foreign relations committee, told The National. “It is symbolic, and shows solidarity of Turkey with the Palestinian people in these very hard circumstances.”

Turkey’s opposition has criticised the close ties between Hamas and Mr Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP), and Mr Emre said Mr Abbas's address would demonstrate the diversity of views among Palestinian representatives.

“[The AKP’s] solidarity with Hamas is a political issue – our perceptive is different,” Mr Emre said. “From our point of view, the Palestinian question had a number of humanitarian questions. So many innocent people have been killed by Israeli attacks – this is a significant issue for our party, and our voters.”

MP from the AKP did not respond to requests for comment.

MEDIEVIL (1998) Developer: SCE Studio Cambridge

Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Console: PlayStation, PlayStation 4 and 5

Rating: 3.5/5

SPECS: Polestar 3 Engine: Long-range dual motor with 400V battery

Power: 360kW / 483bhp

Torque: 840Nm

Transmission: Single-speed automatic

Max touring range: 628km

0-100km/h: 4.7sec

Top speed: 210kph

Price: From Dh360,000

On sale: September



The Specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cylinder petrol

Power: 118hp

Torque: 149Nm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

Price: From Dh61,500

On sale: Now

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

COMPANY PROFILE Company name: Revibe

Started: 2022

Founders: Hamza Iraqui and Abdessamad Ben Zakour

Based: UAE

Industry: Refurbished electronics

Funds raised so far: $10m

Investors: Flat6Labs, Resonance and various others

Types of bank fraud 1) Phishing Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. 2) Smishing The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. 3) Vishing The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. 4) SIM swap Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. 5) Identity theft Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. 6) Prize scams Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.