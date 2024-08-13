Mahmoud Abbas to meet Putin in Moscow as Gaza war rages

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday to discuss the war in Gaza, as the death toll in the Palestinian enclave nears 40,000 and the fighting threatens to spill over into a region-wide war.

Mr Abbas arrived in Moscow on Monday, Palestinian official Wafa news agency reported, with discussions expected to revolve around support to end the war in Gaza and efforts to “immediately” get aid into the territory.

The Palestinian leader will also thank Mr Putin for Russia's support for the Palestinian cause “at all levels,” the Palestinian ambassador to Russia, Hafeez Nofal, told Wafa.

The Kremlin confirmed the visit late on Monday and said “an exchange of views will be held on the situation in the Middle East … and the unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip”.

Mr Abbas is also due to travel to Turkey on Wednesday, to hold meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Mr Putin has repeatedly condemned Israel over the war in Gaza, comparing an “unacceptable” Israeli siege on the enclave to the Nazi siege of Leningrad, during the Second World War.

He has visited several countries in the region since the fighting began, discussing the war and ceasefire efforts with UAE and Saudi leaders.

Mr Putin discussed the war in Gaza with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim last month in Doha, which has served as a critical player in ceasefire talks.

Russia is a close ally of Iran, which backs Hamas and several regional groups fighting against Israel. Iran is widely expected to directly attack Israel in the coming days, following after the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran two weeks ago.

In December, Iran's then-president Ebrahim Raisi – who died in a helicopter crash in May – told Mr Putin the West is backing “genocide” in Gaza, during a meeting in Moscow.

The Russian leader said ties between the two countries were “developing well” and had gained momentum in the past year.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah group is also expected to participate in any imminent attack against Israel, threatening an all-out war between Israel and Lebanon, which ministers in Beirut have warned would lead to the collapse of its already-fragile infrastructure.

Dozens of airlines have cancelled flights to Beirut, and foreign ministries have urged their citizens to immediately leave the country and avoid regional travel amid the escalation.

On Monday, the Gaza Health Ministry said the death toll in the enclave since the start of the Israel-Gaza war on October 7 now stood at almost 39,900, with more than 92,000 injured.

