Turkey's Erdogan receives Saudi Foreign Minister in Istanbul

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan for talks in Istanbul on Sunday.

Prince Faisal is in Turkey on an official visit aimed at improving bilateral relations.

He was received by Mr Erdogan at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul.

They held talks about Saudi-Turkish relations and regional and international developments, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Earlier in the day, Prince Faisal met Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

They signed an amended protocol for the minutes establishing the Saudi-Turkish Co-ordination Council, SPA said.

The council was established in 2016 with the goal of strengthening relations between the two countries.

Relations had been strained for years following Turkey's support for the Muslim Brotherhood during the unrest and protests across the Middle East after 2011.

Ankara and Riyadh also took different positions in dealing with Syrian President Bashar Al Assad during the Syrian civil war that broke out that year.

However, relations have since improved, with Mr Erdogan visiting Saudi Arabia in 2022. The same year, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman returned the visit to Turkey.

Mr Erdogan returned to Saudi Arabia as part of a three-day tour of the Gulf last year. The trip was aimed at strengthening Turkey's ties with the Gulf countries amid Turkey's economic crisis.

Turkey is seeking financial support as it struggles with inflation of more than 70 per cent.

Earlier this year, Turkey's Trade Minister Omer Bolat said bilateral economic relations had made “tremendous” progress.

“God willing, 2024 will take its place as a golden year in the economic relations between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia,” Mr Bolat was quoted by Turkey's Daily Sabah as saying during his visit in March.

Ankara also appears to be open to improving relations with Damascus, after Arab countries including Saudi Arabia restored ties. Mr Erdogan recently made overtures to Syria's President amid signs of warming relations.

“We have now come to such a point that if Bashar Al Assad takes a step towards improving relations with Turkey, we will show that approach towards him,” Mr Erdogan said last week.

The potential rapprochement comes after Syria was readmitted to the Arab League, from which it was suspended following the outbreak of the Syrian civil war.

Mr Assad attended the Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia last year, followed by this year's summit in Bahrain.

Ankara and Riyadh have also called for a ceasefire in the war in Gaza and criticised Israel over its conduct in the war.

