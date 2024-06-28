Turkey removed from FATF's grey list as it makes 'significant progress'

The Financial Action Task Force has removed Turkey from its "grey list" of countries that face tighter monitoring for money laundering and terrorism financing, citing "significant progress" in the country's fight against illicit actions in the sector.

The move is hoped to increase investor confidence in Turkey's economy, which has been grappling with high inflation and pressure on its lira.

"Turkey strengthened the effectiveness of its AML/CFT [anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism] regime to meet the commitments in its action plan regarding the strategic deficiencies that the FATF identified in October 2021," the Paris-based FATF said in a statement on Friday.

Turkey held discussions with the FATF last month to assess the country's strategy on dealing with illicit financial activity, after the global body in February said Ankara had "substantially completed its action plan".

The country, however, "should continue to work with the FATF to sustain its improvements in its AML/CFT system, including by continuing to ensure its oversight of the NPO [non-profit organisation] sector is risk-based and in line with FATF standards".

The move will support international investors' confidence in the country's financial system, Turkey's Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said on X.

The decision will have "extremely positive consequences" for the financial sector, "accelerate international resource inflow and have a positive impact on borrowing costs", he added.

More to follow ...