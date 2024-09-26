Lebanon ground assault possible, Israeli army chief says as US and allies make diplomatic push

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/25/israel-gaza-war-live-lebanon-hezbollah-kobeissi/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Israeli's military chief told troops on Wednesday to prepare for a possible “entry” into <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon" target="_blank">Lebanon</a>, as the US and its partners tried to find a diplomatic solution to prevent an all-out war between <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/26/israel-lebanon-un/" target="_blank">Hezbollah and Israel</a>. Lt Gen Herzi Halevi warned of a “very strong response” from Israel after Iran-backed Hezbollah launched a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/25/ibrahim-qubaisi-israel-hezbollah/" target="_blank">missile at Tel Aviv</a>. Lt Gen Halevi told troops on the border with Lebanon that retaliatory strikes were “both to prepare the ground for your possible entry and to continue degrading <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hezbollah/" target="_blank">Hezbollah</a>”. US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joe-biden" target="_blank">Joe Biden</a> said an all-out war “is possible” but stressed a broader deal could still be made. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said America and its partners are working to find a peaceful resolution. “With regard to Lebanon, we’ve been working tirelessly with partners to avoid a full-blown war and to move to a diplomatic process that would allow Israelis and Lebanese alike to go back to their homes,” Mr Blinken said during a meeting with senior officials and ministers of the GCC at the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/25/wars-shadow-looms-over-un-general-assembly-as-middle-east-takes-centre-stage/" target="_blank"> UN General Assembly.</a> “Risk of escalation in the region is acute … The best answer is diplomacy, and our co-ordinated efforts are vital to preventing further escalation.” Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said "it doesn't look like anything is imminent" in terms of an Israeli ground incursion. Ms Singh repeated US calls for a diplomatic solution and told reporters that the US military is not providing intelligence support to Israel for its operations in Lebanon. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the region is “on the brink” and called for an “immediate <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/26/ceasefire-israel-lebanon/" target="_blank">ceasefire between Israel</a> and Lebanese Hezbollah and the implementation of a political plan which allows Israeli and Lebanese civilians to return to their homes, to live in peace and security”. Jean-Noel Barrot, of the French Foreign Ministry, said the Security Council "must talk call for de-escalation to avoid a regional conflagration which would bring nothing other than devastation" and urged members to "call for reason to prevail to ensure that reason prevails". Lt Gen Halevi told troops that continuing air strikes on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/24/israeli-strikes-on-lebanon-are-fiercest-yet-but-hezbollah-is-armed-for-a-long-war/" target="_blank">Lebanon</a>, which have killed about 600 people and displaced 500,000 according to the Lebanese government estimates, would destroy <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hezbollah/" target="_blank">Hezbollah's</a> infrastructure. His latest statement is the clearest indication that Israel's leadership is prepared for a ground invasion, long viewed as the most extreme action the country could take to fight the group. “Today, we will continue, we are not stopping; we keep striking and hitting them everywhere. The goal is very clear – to safely return the residents of the North,” said Lt Gen Halevi. In recent weeks, Israel's government has shifted its military focus from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza</a> to the conflict with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/24/fear-and-apprehension-in-israel-as-war-with-hezbollah-intensifies/" target="_blank">Hezbollah</a>. It launched a large bombing campaign on Monday and assassinated senior Hezbollah commanders while reposting and recalling entire military divisions to its northern border. One Lebanese political source spoke to <i>The National</i> about their pessimism that a diplomatic solution could be achieved. “There is the space for negotiations but there is nothing concrete yet. Nothing concrete, just efforts and initiatives. The French are taking the initiative. Now we’re about to see what will happen at the [United Nations Security Council] special session for Lebanon and based off that, we’ll see some signs.” A second Lebanese political source said: “There is certainly diplomatic activity. We hope that through diplomatic pressure, Israel will be forced to stop the massacres.”