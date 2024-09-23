UAE Minister warns UNGA of impacts of global crises and conflicts

Latest updates: Follow our full coverage on the UN General Assembly

Ohood Al Roumi, the UAE Minister of State for Government Development and Future, on Monday warned of the impact of global crises and conflicts.

Addressing the UN's Summit for the Future, which was taking place alongside the UN General Assembly, Ms Al Roumi called on world leaders to prioritise any opportunities presented by multilateralism.

“No country alone can overcome all of these challenges. For this reason, this summit is of the utmost importance because it provides us a common vision for the future based on the UN Charter,” she said, as world leaders gathered in New York for this year's UNGA.

The 193-member assembly adopted the 42-page “Pact for the Future” on Sunday at the start of the two-day Summit of the Future. The document aims to unite nations in addressing 21st century challenges, including climate change, artificial intelligence, conflicts and growing inequality.

Ms Al Roumi emphasised the need to prepare for the future, highlighting the importance of embracing modern technology, particularly AI, while upholding principles of tolerance and co-operation.

She further stressed the need to enhance creativity and innovation, calling for collaboration in digital technology among governments and stakeholders.

“We need to strengthen co-operation to achieve a safe digital future where this technology is accessible to everyone, ensuring no one is left behind,” Ms Al Roumi stated.

The pact also commits world leaders to reform the 15-member Security Council, to make it more reflective of today’s world and “redress the historical injustice against Africa", which has no permanent seats, and to address the under-representation of the Asia-Pacific region and Latin America.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said international institutions must be reformed, because “they are not fit for purpose, for meeting the challenges and addressing the humanitarian catastrophe in Palestine”.

“This institution cannot hold the occupying power Israel to account following all of the atrocities that Israel has committed, therefore, we must promote the pact for the future,” Prince Faisal said.

The pact also “represents the first agreed multilateral support for nuclear disarmament in more than a decade", UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday, and it commits “to steps to prevent an arms race in outer space and to govern the use of lethal autonomous weapons".

