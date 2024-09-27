Netanyahu says Israel will discuss US ceasefire proposals in U-turn ahead of UN speech

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest from </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/25/israel-gaza-war-live-lebanon-hezbollah-qubaisi/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Israeli officials have met to discuss<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/26/fury-at-netanyahu-in-israel-after-rumours-of-hezbollah-ceasefire-deal/" target="_blank"> US proposals</a> for a ceasefire in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon/" target="_blank">Lebanon</a> and will continue talks in the coming days, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday, just a day after his office and senior Israeli politicians rejected the prospect of a truce and vowed to press on with the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/24/israeli-lebanon-strikes-baalbek/" target="_blank">offensive</a>. "Our teams met [on Thursday] to discuss the US initiative and how we can advance the shared goal of returning people safely to their homes [in northern Israel]," Mr Netanyahu said on X, before his address to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/25/united-nations-general-assembly-2024-live/" target="_blank">UN General Assembly</a> on Friday. "We will continue those discussions in the coming days." Confusion over the prospect of a ceasefire in Lebanon rose after countries including the US and France on Wednesday <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/26/ceasefire-israel-lebanon/" target="_blank">unveiled a proposal</a> for a 21-day ceasefire that would pave the way for talks and a durable truce along the Israel-Lebanon border. Mr Netanyahu's office was quick to dismiss the announcement, saying fighting would continue in Lebanon. It denied reports Mr Netanyahu approved the start of talks to end the conflict with Hezbollah that has <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/26/women-and-children-among-dozens-of-syrians-killed-in-israeli-strike-on-lebanon/" target="_blank">killed</a> more than 700 people in Lebanon. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, who is standing in for Mr Netanyahu as he attends the UNGA in New York, also denied there would be a ceasefire in Lebanon. Israel will fight against Hezbollah “with all its might until victory” and the return of displaced Israelis to their homes, Mr Katz said at the time. Far-right ministers, members of Mr Netanyahu’s Likud party and municipal leaders <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/26/fury-at-netanyahu-in-israel-after-rumours-of-hezbollah-ceasefire-deal/" target="_blank">condemned</a> any suggestion of a pause in fighting, saying it would allow Hezbollah time to recover from weeks in which Israel increased attacks on the Iran-backed group. Mr Netanyahu's latest statement made no reference to the comments made by Israeli officials, including Mr Katz, rejecting the prospect of a ceasefire. The Prime Minister said there had been "a lot of misreporting around the US-led ceasefire initiative". "Israel shares the aims of the US-led initiative of enabling people along our northern border to return safely and securely to their homes," the statement said. "Israel appreciates the US efforts in this regard because the US role is indispensable in advancing stability and security in the region." Israel is currently fighting on two fronts, in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/26/we-just-want-to-say-our-goodbyes-hopes-dashed-for-families-as-israel-releases-unidentified-bodies-in-gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza</a> and Lebanon. On Thursday, Israel said it secured an $8.7 billion aid package from the US to support its military operations. Israeli forces and Hezbollah have been engaged in almost daily exchanges of fire since the war in Gaza broke out on October 7. Tens of thousands of people on both sides of the border have fled their homes, with Israel declaring that an aim of the war was to ensure the return of displaced citizens to the north of the country. Hezbollah has also fired rockets towards Israel, with the majority intercepted by the country's air defence systems. The Israeli military on Friday said 10 rockets were fired from Lebanon at Haifa, setting off sirens in the northern coastal city. Some of the rockets were intercepted, while others struck open areas, the military added. But Israeli attacks in the past week have <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/feedback/2024/09/27/the-world-cant-just-stand-by-and-watch-lebanon-go-up-in-smoke/" target="_blank">struck deeper</a> into Lebanon, hitting hundreds of targets, including in the capital Beirut, More than 700 people have been killed. A family of nine was killed in an Israeli strike on their three-storey home near Shebaa Farms, Lebanon's official news agency reported on Friday. The death toll from Thursday's strikes rose to at least 92, <i>The National</i> found, using figures released by the Lebanese Health Ministry's Public Health Emergency Operations Centre. Israel has vowed to intensify its bombardment of Lebanon in an effort to kill senior <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/20/ibrahim-aqil-hezbollah-beirut-israel/" target="_blank">Hezbollah commanders</a>, who it claims are hiding among civilians. Israel has made similar accusations about Hamas in Gaza, where more than 41,500 people have been killed, including more than 17,000 children. About 96,000 have been injured.