Women and children among dozens of Syrians killed in Israeli strike on Lebanon

At least 23 Syrian citizens, mostly women and children, were killed and eight wounded in an Israeli strike on a building housing Syrian workers in the eastern Lebanese town of Younine on Wednesday night, the Mayor of the town has told The National. "Among the 23 killed were around eight women and eight children. It was the second raid on Younine that day. The town has been struck some 10 times since Monday but still has some residents living there," Ali Qusas said. Most of the people inside the building were members of one family, he added. The building that was hit is near a petrol station on a motorway near Baalbek in Lebanon's north-eastern Bekaa Valley, which runs along the Syrian border. Relief teams have cleared debris on the streets caused by the strikes, Lebanon's National News Agency NNA said. Lebanon is home to about 1.5 million Syrian refugees who fled the civil war in 2011, according to UN figures. Thousands of Lebanese and Syrian families have been displaced by the escalating violence in Lebanon, UN officials say, with many waiting for hours in heavy traffic to seek refuge in Syria – a country still reeling from its own conflict. On Monday Israel launched a massive aerial campaign, killing more than 700 people, and displacing hundreds of thousands from the south and the Bekaa Valley. According to estimates by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, about 10,000 people have crossed from Lebanon into Syria over the past two days. around 70 per cent of them Syrian citizens. At least 72 people were killed in Israeli air strikes on Wednesday, Lebanon's Health Ministry said. Lebanese state media described the strikes as the most violent in the area so far. Israeli military chief Herzi Halevi said the past days of intense bombing were meant "both to prepare the ground for possible entry and to continue degrading Hezbollah". Diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel are intensifying. US President Joe Biden has focused on the possibility of a ceasefire "in almost every conversation he had with world leaders" during this week's UN General Assembly, a White House official told Reuters. Mr Biden on Tuesday told the UN General Assembly that he holds out hope for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Thursday denied reports of ceasefire talks with Hezbollah. "The news of a ceasefire is not true," his office said.