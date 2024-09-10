Syria's humanitarian crisis could spiral out of control, UN warns

Syria is plunging deeper into an alarming humanitarian crisis that could spiral out of control, an independent UN body warned on Tuesday.

The Commission of Inquiry on Syria, which is made up of experts chosen by the UN’s top human rights body, highlighted worsening conditions in the wartorn country, with millions struggling to access basic necessities.

“The economic and humanitarian situation has continued to degenerate, amid corruption, organised crime, unilateral coercive measures and economic isolation, predominantly affecting ordinary Syrians rather than the elite,” it said in a report.

The report said 13 million Syrians face acute food insecurity and more than 650,000 children are showing signs of stunted growth due to severe malnutrition, while nine out of 10 Syrians live below the poverty line.

“Only a quarter of this year’s humanitarian needs are funded,” the commission said, warning that such needs are at their highest level since the conflict began 13 years ago.

The commission's report said that crossline convoys, crucial for delivering aid across conflict zones, have been repeatedly blocked, depriving communities of life-saving assistance.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric on Tuesday said the commission's report provides a very useful overview of “the way men, women and children in Syria who just want to live in peace continue in most parts of the country, in many parts of the country to suffer from conflict, and suffer from the fact that parties involved are fully disregarding international humanitarian law”.

Heightened regional tension stemming from the Israel-Gaza war has also triggered intensified Israeli air strikes across Syria, targeting Iranian officials and Tehran-backed militias, causing civilian casualties on at least three occasions, said the report.

In April, Iran accused Israel of an air strike on its consular offices in Damascus, which killed seven people, including two Iranian generals. Tehran retaliated with an unprecedented attack on Israel two weeks later.

The commission said it continues to investigate these incidents, including Sunday’s strike on Syria’s Hama province.

Israel has been carrying out strikes on Iranian assets in Syria at an increasing pace since late 2017. Israel has vowed to push back Iran’s military entrenchment in Syria, where thousands of Tehran-backed fighters are stationed. Syria serves as a key transit route for Tehran to supply weapons to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The most significant Israeli operation occurred on May 10, when it carried out Operation House of Cards on tens of purported Iranian sites across Syria.

Israeli authorities repeatedly emphasised they will not allow Iranian forces or proxy militias to establish a foothold near their northern border, citing the threat to national security.

The report also highlighted escalating hostilities between Iranian-affiliated groups and US forces. Iranian-backed militias have attacked US bases in eastern Syria more than 100 times since the Gaza war began, with the most recent attack last month, prompting US counterstrikes.

