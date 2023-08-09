UN says Syria has agreed to reopen Bab Al Hawa crossing into Idlib

Syria will allow the main border crossing from Turkey to its rebel-held north-west to reopen for six months, the UN said late on Tuesday.

UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said an “understanding” was reached on reopening the Bab Al Hawa crossing following talks between UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths and Syrian officials.

The crossing from Turkey was a lifeline for about 4 million people living in the Idlib region, accounting for 85 per cent of aid deliveries. It was closed in July following the UN Security Council's failure to adopt either of two rival resolutions to authorise further deliveries.

Mr Haq announced earlier on Tuesday that Syria had agreed to keep two other crossings to the north-west, Bab Al Salameh and Al Rai, open for another three months until November 13.

Syrian President Bashar Al Assad opened the two additional crossing points from Turkey to increase the flow of assistance to victims of the devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake that ravaged north-western Syria and southern Turkey in February. He extended their operation for three months in May until August 13.

Many of Idlib's inhabitants have been forced from their homes during the course of Syria's 12-year civil war. Hundreds of thousands live in tent settlements and had relied on aid that came through Bab Al Hawa.

Mr Haq gave no details on the agreement reached to reopen the crossing.

The UN's humanitarian office had largely rejected Syria's conditions for the renewal of deliveries through Bab Al Hawa. Damascus has insisted the deliveries must be done “in full co-operation and co-ordination with the government”, that the UN would not communicate with “terrorist organisations” and their affiliates, and that the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent would run aid operations.

The UN responded that the prohibition on communicating with groups considered “terrorist” by the Syrian government would prevent the UN and partner organisations from engaging “with relevant state and non-state parties as operationally necessary to carry out safe and unimpeded humanitarian operations”.

It said stipulating that aid deliveries must be overseen by the Red Cross or Red Crescent was “neither consistent with the independence of the United Nations nor practical,” since those organisations “are not present in north-west Syria”.