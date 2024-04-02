Iranian President Raisi vows revenge over Israeli strike on Damascus embassy compound

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has condemned a “cowardly” attack on Tehran's embassy compound in Syria, warning that the Israeli strike will “not go unpunished” as the Gaza war spillover continues to expand across the region.

The attack on Monday evening in Damascus killed at least 11 people. Senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders, including the head of the Quds Force in Lebanon, were among the dead.

“Israel has put blind assassinations on its agenda in the struggle to save itself,” Iranian state media quoted Mr Raisi as saying.

“It will never achieve its sinister goals with such inhumane measures,” he added, describing the strike as a “cowardly crime that will not go unanswered”.

While Israel did not officially acknowledge responsibility for the attack, an army spokesman said the embassy compound, in the central Mezzeh area of Damascus, was a military site “disguised” as a diplomatic site.

“According to our intelligence, this is no consulate and this is no embassy,” Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told CNN. “I repeat, this is no consulate and this is no embassy. This is a military building of Quds forces disguised as a civilian building in Damascus.”

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that Israel would “act everywhere, every day to prevent the force build-up of our enemies”, adding that Israel is making it “clear to everyone who acts against us, all over the Middle East, that the price for acting against Israel will be a heavy price”.

Tehran's Supreme National Security Council met late on Monday to discuss the attack and decided on a response, state TV reported, without providing further details.

Meanwhile, the regime's supporters in the capital held protests against Israel and the US, burning flags and brandishing photos of the dead.

In Lebanon, Hezbollah warned Israel that the killing of two Iranian generals in Damascus will not go unpunished.

“This crime will not pass without the enemy being punished,” Hezbollah said on Tuesday, in reference to Israel. The powerful Lebanese armed group and political party has engaged in near-daily exchanges of cross-border fire with Israel since October 8.

Iran's Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, chaired by Mr Raisi, also hit out at Israel and its closest ally, Washington, over the strike. Israel, with US backing, “has committed so many crimes in Gaza that history will not forget”, it said in a statement carried by state news agency Irna, praising Gazans for “fierce resistance”.

“This criminal act is against all international legal standards,” it added, saying Iran reserves “the right to answer to this shameless crime”.

The strike is the most significant attack against an Iranian target since the Gaza war began and risks pulling Iran into a direct confrontation with Israel.

It also raises concerns about further aggression on other fronts against Israel, including from Iran-backed groups in Yemen and Lebanon.

It is one of several suspected Israeli attacks on Syria since the war in Gaza began on October 7, and comes just days after dozens of regime soldiers and Iran-backed fighters were killed near Aleppo.

The main facility hit in Aleppo comprises Soviet-era production lines of weapons and is thought to be undergoing modernisation by the IRGC, sources told The National on Tuesday.

The site produces heavy mortar rounds, munition for tanks and ballistic missiles, according to the sources.