Lebanon's financial crisis explained: what happened and why is the country stuck?

The Association of Banks in Lebanon (ABL) on Tuesday rejected a financial recovery road map adopted by the Lebanese government for a second time, drawing a sharp rebuke from the Cabinet.

On the same day, the local currency dropped to a record low of 34,000 Lebanese pounds against the US dollar, meaning it has lost 95 per cent of its value compared to pre-crisis levels.

The ABL and successive governments have disagreed for more than two years about how to address the country’s financial meltdown. The disagreements have held up vital reforms and talks on an IMF bailout.

In the absence of decision-making, small depositors have suffered the brunt of the losses. About three quarters of the population have slid into poverty, according to the UN.

How did Lebanon get here and what caused the country's financial crisis?

How did it all start?

In the summer of 2019, depositors with important cash-flow needs, such as goods importers, reported that they were struggling to withdraw large amounts of dollars from banks.

This had never happened, even during Lebanon's civil war between 1975 and 1990.

For years, people have used dollars and Lebanese pounds interchangeably and Lebanon prided itself on its strong banking sector, which allowed for banking secrecy and attracted foreign depositors thanks to its high interest rates.

But as dollars dried up, the local currency started to slowly slip for the first time since the central bank, the Banque du Liban, and the government pegged it to the dollar in 1997 at the rate of 1,507.5 Lebanese pounds to the greenback.

On its website, the BDL still lists this official exchange rate but in practice, it is not used by anyone except for some transactions involving the state, such as tax payments.

Banks offer a different rate — if they give out dollars to depositors at all — and at currency exchanges, the rates are trading at up to 34,000 Lebanese pounds to the dollar.

In October 2019, banks closed for two weeks as nationwide protests erupted after a minister suggested taxing WhatsApp, a mobile phone application that is popular for its free messages and calls.

When banks reopened on November 1, 2019, they introduced capital controls and banned transfers outside Lebanon. These measures were, and remain, illegal because Parliament did not approve them.

People with accounts in dollars can only withdraw a fraction of their money. If they closed their account, banks issue them a check that they could use at other Lebanese banks, which also implemented capital controls.

Depositors with accounts in Lebanese pounds can withdraw most of their cash, but it is now worth around 20 times less than it was three years ago.

The first plan under Hassan Diab

In March 2020, Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced the first sovereign default in Lebanon's history as he said the country could not repay $1.2 billion owed to creditors on time.

Mr Diab said that Lebanon needed these funds because foreign currency reserves had dropped to “worrying and dangerous levels”.

The government then approved a financial recovery plan prepared with the help of US investment bank Lazard.

The plan evaluated Lebanon’s losses at $69bn, equal at the time to 271 trillion Lebanese pounds, including $44bn of combined net losses between the Banque du Liban and commercial banks.

The plan was intended to protect most deposits, prioritising small and mid-sized accounts at the expense of large deposits.

A source said all deposits under $500,000 could have been preserved at the time, essentially allowing many Lebanese to be spared the worst of the crisis.

Owners of large deposits were to be offered different options, including converting part of their deposits into capital in the bank.

These large depositors were considered to have benefitted from “excessive interest income”, which sources say could go as high as 15 per cent to 20 per cent.

This proposal, called the “Lazard plan”, was supposed to be a basis for negotiations with the IMF for a bailout package.

On May 1, Mr Diab signed a request for assistance from the IMF.