A crowd surrounds the vehicle in which Muhammad Hamid Jabara was killed by an Israeli air strike in Ghazzeh, in Lebanon's Bekaa region. AFP
A crowd surrounds the vehicle in which Muhammad Hamid Jabara was killed by an Israeli air strike in Ghazzeh, in Lebanon's Bekaa region. AFP

News

MENA

Hezbollah-allied Fajr Forces commander killed in Israeli strike on Lebanon's Bekaa region

Conflict on the Lebanon-Israel border has intensified this week, after brief lull

author image
Nada Homsi

18 July, 2024

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

At least two people, including a commander in the Fajr Forces, the military wing of the Islamic Group in Lebanon, were killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon on Thursday morning.

Muhammad Hamid Jabara, from Qaraoun, was killed in the strike on his pick-up truck as he drove through the town of Ghazzeh, in the western Bekaa region, the group said.

The Islamic Group said in a statement that Mr Jabara was killed “in a treacherous Zionist raid”.

“We, in the Islamic Group, as we mourn for our nation and our people our martyred mujahid Muhammad Hamid Jabara [Abu Mahmoud], hold the Zionist enemy responsible for this cowardly crime,” the group said.

“We affirm that it will not deter us from carrying out our role and duty in defending our land and our people in the south, nor from supporting our people in Palestine.”

The Israeli army said its strike killed a Hamas operative "responsible for carrying out terror attacks and missile launches" against Israel. Those included attacks co-ordinated with the Islamic Group, the army said.

But a representative of the Fajr Forces told The National that Mr Jabara was a member of the Islamic Group. A member of Hamas said the commander "worked with us as well".

Hamas and the Islamic Group, both offshoots of the Muslim Brotherhood, have co-ordinated closely in Lebanon since last October, when Hezbollah and its allies began exchanging cross-border fire with Israel.

The Islamic Group was formed in the 1960s, while its armed wing was established in 1982 to fight against Israel's invasion of Lebanon.

The group had a resurgence in October, entering into a strategic alliance with Hezbollah. The Fajr Forces have since been responsible for several attacks against Israel.

Israel launched drone attacks on two additional sites on Thursday morning, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.

An Israeli drone strike killed one person in a car in Jbal Al Botm, in the Tyre district. Images circulated online showed a white vehicle on fire as ambulances and rescue workers surrounded it.

Rescue workers said the man in the car was taken to a nearby hospital after the attack. His identity is not yet known.

In the second incident, an Israeli raid on Wadi Al Azziyeh, on the outskirts of the southern Lebanese village of Zebqine, hit a reportedly uninhabited building, starting a fire, the state news agency reported. Firefighting teams were dispatched to the site.

Tension across the Lebanon-Israel border has intensified after a brief lull. The conflict escalated this week after the death of seven civilians in Lebanon over two days, with Hezbollah responding with dozens of rocket strikes on northern Israel.

Since October, the conflict on the Lebanon-Israel border has killed 512 people in Lebanon, mostly fighters, including nine from the Fajr Forces, an AFP tally shows. At least 104 civilians have been killed by Israeli strikes on Lebanon.

In Israel, authorities say at least 17 soldiers and 13 civilians have been killed in the violence.

Squads

Sri Lanka Tharanga (c), Mathews, Dickwella (wk), Gunathilaka, Mendis, Kapugedera, Siriwardana, Pushpakumara, Dananjaya, Sandakan, Perera, Hasaranga, Malinga, Chameera, Fernando.

India Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rohit, Rahul, Pandey, Rahane, Jadhav, Dhoni (wk), Pandya, Axar, Kuldeep, Chahal, Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar, Thakur.

COMPANY PROFILE

Name: Xpanceo

Started: 2018

Founders: Roman Axelrod, Valentyn Volkov

Based: Dubai, UAE

Industry: Smart contact lenses, augmented/virtual reality

Funding: $40 million

Investor: Opportunity Venture (Asia)

Company Profile

Name: HyveGeo
Started: 2023
Founders: Abdulaziz bin Redha, Dr Samsurin Welch, Eva Morales and Dr Harjit Singh
Based: Cambridge and Dubai
Number of employees: 8
Industry: Sustainability & Environment
Funding: $200,000 plus undisclosed grant
Investors: Venture capital and government

The biog

From: Upper Egypt

Age: 78

Family: a daughter in Egypt; a son in Dubai and his wife, Nabila

Favourite Abu Dhabi activity: walking near to Emirates Palace

Favourite building in Abu Dhabi: Emirates Palace

Elvis

Director: Baz Luhrmann

Stars: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge

Rating: 4/5

MATCH INFO

Al Jazira 3 (O Abdulrahman 43', Kenno 82', Mabkhout 90+4')

Al Ain 1 (Laba 39')

Red cards: Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain)

The Meg
Director: Jon Turteltaub
Starring:   
Two stars

Background
Other key dates
  • Finals draw: December 2
  • Finals (including semi-finals and third-placed game): June 5–9, 2019
  • Euro 2020 play-off draw: November 22, 2019
  • Euro 2020 play-offs: March 26–31, 2020
COMPANY PROFILE

Company name: Co Chocolat

Started: 2017

Founders: Iman and Luchie Suguitan

Based: Dubai, UAE

Industry: Food

Funding: $1 million-plus

Investors: Fahad bin Juma, self-funding, family and friends

While you're here
F1 2020 calendar

March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

Walls

Louis Tomlinson

3 out of 5 stars

(Syco Music/Arista Records)

Sholto Byrnes on Myanmar politics
Results

Stage seven

1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates, in 3:20:24

2. Adam Yates (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers, at 1s

3. Pello Bilbao (ESP) Bahrain-Victorious, at 5s

General Classification

1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates, in 25:38:16

2. Adam Yates (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers, at 22s

3. Pello Bilbao (ESP) Bahrain-Victorious, at 48s

UAE athletes heading to Paris 2024

Equestrian

Abdullah Humaid Al Muhairi, Abdullah Al Marri, Omar Al Marzooqi, Salem Al Suwaidi, and Ali Al Karbi (four to be selected).

Judo
Men: Narmandakh Bayanmunkh (66kg), Nugzari Tatalashvili (81kg), Aram Grigorian (90kg), Dzhafar Kostoev (100kg), Magomedomar Magomedomarov (+100kg); women's Khorloodoi Bishrelt (52kg).

Cycling
Safia Al Sayegh (women's road race).

Swimming

Men: Yousef Rashid Al Matroushi (100m freestyle); women: Maha Abdullah Al Shehi (200m freestyle).

Athletics

Maryam Mohammed Al Farsi (women's 100 metres).

Main report
The specs: 2018 Nissan Patrol Nismo

Price: base / as tested: Dh382,000

Engine: 5.6-litre V8

Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic

Power: 428hp @ 5,800rpm

Torque: 560Nm @ 3,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 12.7L / 100km

While you're here
MEDIEVIL (1998)

Developer: SCE Studio Cambridge
Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment
Console: PlayStation, PlayStation 4 and 5
Rating: 3.5/5

'Outclassed in Kuwait'
Taleb Alrefai, 
HBKU Press 

The specs

Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8
Power: 620hp from 5,750-7,500rpm
Torque: 760Nm from 3,000-5,750rpm
Transmission: Eight-speed dual-clutch auto
On sale: Now
Price: From Dh1.05 million ($286,000)

Updated: July 18, 2024, 11:58 AM
Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Hezbollah-allied Fajr Forces commander killed in Israeli strike

Israel's Knesset passes resolution rejecting two-state solution

Israel-Gaza war liveUS to close temporary pier and send aid to Ashdod

Israel considers Egypt's proposals to settle Rafah and border dispute

NMC CEO Michael Davis on growth post-scandal: Business Extra

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

Palestine Cola looks to build brand as Arab consumers shun mainstream

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Noor Slaoui says 'you need a very special bond with your horse' to succeed in eventing. Mxmid

Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui

Dubai has set out plans to build the emirate's longest beach, which will serve as a wildlife haven. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Dubai to develop emirate's longest public beach to boost eco-tourism

An illustration of the Emirates Airlock. Photo: Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre

Striking 3D animation depicts UAE's Gateway airlock in space