Iraq's ambassador to the US Nazar Al Khirullah, left, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein speak to reporters at the Iraqi embassy in Washington. Thomas Watkins / The National
Iraq's ambassador to the US Nazar Al Khirullah, left, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein speak to reporters at the Iraqi embassy in Washington. Thomas Watkins / The National

News

US

Israeli invasion of Lebanon would be a 'disaster', Iraqi Foreign Minister says

Fuad Hussein says 'there are many questions' about the current US political situation

author image
Thomas Watkins
Washington, DC

12 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Israeli invasion of Lebanon would be a 'disaster', Iraqi Foreign Minister says

No alternative to UNRWA, UN chief says during donor conference

Biden heads for sceptical Michigan amid calls for him to step down

Hackers steal call and text records of nearly all AT&T cellular customers

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

Israeli air strike kills dozens in Khan Younis and UN warning over war crime

Rafah under fire - global outcry and international repercussions

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event in New York, US, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Samsung Electronics Co.  is upping its bid to rival Apple Inc.  in wearables by launching a smart ring and releasing a new high-end wearable with a similar look and features as the Apple Watch Ultra.  Photographer: Lanna Apisukh / Bloomberg

Samsung unveils AI-driven foldables and wearables

Noor Slaoui says 'you need a very special bond with your horse' to succeed in eventing. Mxmid

Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Humanitarian aid to Gaza left from Fujairah on a ship called Peaceland. Chris Whiteoak / The National

UAE ship carrying cargo of aid for Gaza sets sail from Fujairah