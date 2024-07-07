Hezbollah confirms death of commander Israel says was air defence expert

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Hezbollah confirmed the death of a commander late on Saturday evening as Israel launched heavy air strikes in Lebanon, days into a sharp rise in violence between the two sides.

The group appeared to respond on Sunday with a large barrage of rockets into northern Israel, causing fires in tinder dry rural areas.

The powerful Iran-backed militia identified Maytham Mustafa Al Attar as the commander killed in Saturday's strike. Israel said it had targeted the commander in Baalbek, 100km north of the border with Israel, one of an increasing number of strikes deep into Lebanon, which were once a rarity.

An Israeli army statement claimed he had been trained by Iran and had expertise in air defences.

The attack follows a major escalation last week, when Hezbollah retaliated over the killing of Muhammad Neamah Naser, a senior commander, by launching 200 rockets and a number of drones into Israel. The number of missiles fired in one of the biggest attacks to date reached the daily peak of the 34-day Lebanon-Israel war in 2006.

Military analysts fear the death toll of a similar war today would far exceed that conflict, in which killed about 1,200 Lebanese, mostly civilians, 44 civilians in Israel and 121 Israeli soldiers were killed.

READ MORE Hamas informs Hezbollah of agreement on ceasefire proposal

Israel has repeatedly warned it could launch a ground invasion of Lebanon to stop cross-border rocket and drone attacks. For now, its forces are increasingly focused on attacking Hezbollah’s rudimentary air defences.

The group has shot down four Israeli drones since October 8, when it opened what it calls a “pressure front”, complicating Israel’s war in Gaza by draining its enemy’s resources on two fronts.

Hezbollah has used Iranian-supplied Saqr 358 anti-aircraft missiles to down Israeli Hermes model drones that each cost up to $5 million.

However, the weapon is optimised only to attack relatively low-flying aircraft, such as helicopters and drones.

Israeli analysts have speculated in recent years that Iran has supplied the group with more powerful systems including the Buk and Pantsir, Russian-made systems the group might have acquired from Syria. In theory, those weapons could target Israeli jet fighters, helping to blunt Israel’s considerable air power advantage.