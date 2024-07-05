Hezbollah and Hamas discuss Gaza ceasefire after Palestinian group softened position

Hezbollah and Hamas officials met on Friday to discuss negotiations aimed at ending the nine-month-old Gaza war, hours after the Palestinian armed group delivered new "ideas" to reach a deal with Israel and softened its position regarding a permanent ceasefire in the ravaged coastal Strip.

Hamas's new positions include abandoning its demand for an Israeli commitment in writing to a permanent ceasefire at the end of the initial 45-day phase of a plan first announced by President Joe Biden on May 31 for a ceasefire and the release of about 120 Israeli hostages.

Sources told The National On Thursday that Hamas is now willing to accept international guarantees that talks on a permanent ceasefire, or a “sustained calm”, would commence at the start of the first phase and conclude before its end.

According to a Hamas statement, its political leader Ismail Haniyeh has “made contact about the ideas that the movement is discussing with them (Egyptian and Qatari mediators) with the aim of reaching an agreement”.

The Hamas softened position came as the Lebanon-Israel front saw a new dangerous escalation after Hezbollah launched more than 200 rockets and a swarm of drones at 10 Israeli military sites in response to the assassination of a senior commander by an Israeli strike.

Palestinians walk with water and food aid through a heavly damaged residential district of the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Yunis on July 5, 2024. AFP

On Friday, Hassan Nasrallah and top Hamas official Khalil Al Hayya met to discuss the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and negotiations aimed at reaching a ceasefire there.

Mr Nasrallah received the Hamas deputy chief for the meeting, which reviewed "the latest security and political developments" in the Gaza Strip, Iran-backed Hezbollah said.

"They also discussed the latest developments in the ongoing negotiations these days, their atmosphere, and the proposals presented to reach an end to the treacherous aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip," it added.

A negotiated arrangement.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said this week that Israeli forces would take any action necessary against Hezbollah but that they preferred a negotiated arrangement.

However, Hezbollah said it will not end its attacks until Israel stops its bombardment of the Gaza Strip, where about 38,000 Palestinians have been killed since Hamas launched a deadly raid into southern Israel on October 7.

Mediators from the US and its Arab allies Egypt and Qatar have been trying for months without success to broker a Gaza ceasefire. The only truce in the war, also brokered by these mediators, lasted a week and ended on December 1 after it saw the release of about 100 hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

In the latest negotiations, Hamas has also stated its willingness to accept a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, dropping its previous demand that the pullout must be completed by the end of the first phase, according to the sources.

They said Hamas remains adamant that everyone on its list of Palestinian prisoners incarcerated in Israel who it wants to exchange for the hostages is allowed to walk free. However, said the sources, Hamas was now open to their release over the plan's three phases.

The group's release of the Israeli hostages will be contingent on the progress of the talks on a permanent ceasefire and Israel's withdrawal from Gaza.

The negotiations continued on Friday after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent Mossad chief David Barnea to Doha to meet with the Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and other mediators.

US President Joe Biden welcomed the decision to send a delegation in a phone call with Mr Netanyahu on Thursday, the White House said. Mr Biden praised the decision to have Israeli negotiators “engage” with mediators, adding that the two leaders also discussed the response received from Hamas.