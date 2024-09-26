Mourners watch as medical personnel prepare the bodies of Palestinians, that were taken and later released without identification by Israel, during a mass funeral in Rafah, on March 7. AFP
Mourners watch as medical personnel prepare the bodies of Palestinians, that were taken and later released without identification by Israel, during a mass funeral in Rafah, on March 7. AFP

News

MENA

'We just want to say our goodbyes': Hopes dashed for families as Israel releases unidentified bodies in Gaza

Authorities critical over 'digging up and stealing' from graves across the enclave

Nagham Mohanna
Nagham Mohanna

September 26, 2024