Palestinians, seen through a tear in a tent, ride a motorised vehicle through the rubble in Khan Younis. Reuters
News

MENA

One million Gazans in need of proper shelter before winter, aid group says

Many people are living in camps made from blankets, sheets and sacks of flour after being displaced by the war

Nada AlTaher
September 25, 2024