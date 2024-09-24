Trucks loaded with humanitarian aid from the UAE and USAID before arriving on the beach on the Gaza Strip. US Army via AP
Trucks loaded with humanitarian aid from the UAE and USAID before arriving on the beach on the Gaza Strip. US Army via AP

News

US

Two US agencies warned Blinken of Israel blocking US aid, report says

ProPublica documents show government assessments shared with Secretary of State before he rejected them

Patrick deHahn
Patrick deHahn
New York

September 24, 2024